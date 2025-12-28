 PM Narendra Modi Makes Special Appearance At Neeraj Chopra's Marriage Reception; VIDEO
Olympic javelin star Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani hosted a grand reception, nearly 11 months after their private January 2025 wedding. The event featured leading figures from sports and public life, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending, greeting the couple, and highlighting the admiration India holds for its first Olympic gold medallist in athletics.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: Megh Updates/X

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor Chopra, hosted a grand marriage reception on Saturday night, drawing a distinguished guest list that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event marked a joyous celebration nearly 11 months after the couple’s private wedding ceremony in January 2025, which they had initially kept low-key.

The reception saw several prominent personalities from the sports and public spheres attending. Among the key moments was Prime Minister Modi’s presence, where he greeted the couple and spent time with them, underscoring the national admiration for India’s first Olympic gold medallist in athletics.

article-image
article-image

Neeraj had previously shared the news of his marriage on social media, expressing gratitude as he began a new chapter in his life with Himani. Himani Mor, a former tennis player with achievements at national and international university competitions, has been a steadfast partner to Neeraj both on and off the field. Together, they have become one of Indian sport’s most admired couples, with fans and leaders alike celebrating their union.

Prime Minister Modi’s attendance and interaction with Neeraj and Himani highlighted the significance of their journey, from sporting glory to personal milestones, as supporters across the country extend their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Neeraj Chopra Reigns Supreme At Inaugural NC Classic With 86.18 M Throw In Bengaluru; Video

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the first-ever NC Classic 2025 held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. He threw 86.18 meters to take the gold medal in this special event, which was also the first World Athletics Category ‘A’ event hosted in India.

Kenya’s Julius Yego came second with a throw of 84.51 meters, while Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka finished third with 84.34 meters. Pathirage had taken an early lead, but Neeraj later overtook him with ease.

The event featured top athletes from around the world, including: Thomas Rohler (Germany, Olympic champion), Curtis Thompson (USA), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), and more.

Neeraj was not just a participant but also helped organize the event. He worked on everything from athlete arrangements to the lighting and performances. He said his dream is to host 5–6 world-class athletics events every year in India, to boost the sport in the country.

With his strong performance and hard work off the field, Neeraj proved once again why he is not just a champion athlete but also a true leader for Indian athletics.

