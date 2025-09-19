'It's Not How I Had Hoped...': Neeraj Chopra Drops Painful Message After Failing To Defend World Title In Tokyo

Image: Neeraj Chopra/X

Two-time Olympic Medal winner Neeraj Chopra posted an emotional message on social media over his failure to defend the World title on Thursday, September 18. India's javelin star looked disappointed by his performance, for which he wrote, "It's not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn't my night."

Neeraj further congratulated countryman Sachin Yadav, who finished fourth in the event despite a spectacular throw of 86.27m on his very first attempt as well as the athletes who took the podium

He added," I'm really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal. Congratulations to @keshorn_walcott, @peters_oly and @Curt_Thompson_on their well-deserved podium places." Neeraj also thanked for all the support and vowed to come back stronger.

Neeraj did not place on the podium at a major event for the first time since 2018. The 2023 world champion, who had become accustomed to winning over the previous seven years, was only able to throw 84.03 meters at his best, which was far less than the season-high of 90.23 meters he set earlier this year in Doha. He finished eighth in the final

Neeraj Chopra reveals carrying injury

Later in the mixed zone, Neeraj disclosed that he had been injured during training a few days prior to his departure for Tokyo. The 26-year-old, who trains with Czech great Jan Elezn, revealed that he had even notified the Athletics Federation of India about the injury he sustained during a shot-put exercise. He chose to compete in spite of the setback after consulting with his coach and physiotherapist.

How did Neeraj Chopra's closet rivals perform

Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, finished below Chopra in 10th position without being able to clear 83m.Germany's Julian Weber, finished fifth with 86.11m, a month after winning the Diamond League final with a massive 91-plus throw.