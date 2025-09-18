 World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad Nadeem In Men's Javelin Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWorld Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad Nadeem In Men's Javelin Final
Live Updates

World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad Nadeem In Men's Javelin Final

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championship 2023 |
18 September 2025 03:17 PM IST

While the focus will be on Chopra vs Nadeem contest, Sachin Yadav will also be eying podium finish having qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 83.67m in the qualification round.  Earlier this year Sachin won silver at the Asian Championships silver with a throw of 85.16m.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem contest?

The men’s javelin throw final in World Athletics Championships 2025 will start at 3.53 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

This is the first meeting between the two since the Pakistani javelin thrower edged the Indian star to the Olympic gold medal in 2024. Germany's Julian Weber is also aiming to clinch the gold in the men’s javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra shares thought after breaching the qualification mark after first throw during Men's Javelin qualification round at World Athletics Championships 2025

The defending champion needed just a single throw, his very first attempt of 84.85m, to secure automatic qualification for the javelin final. Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final with a big attempt of 85.28 metres.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry resum on track and field as Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra faces reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The venue is a happy hunting ground for Chopra, who won India's first Olympic gold in track and field.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad...

World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad...

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz Steps Inside Prison During Visit To Alcatraz Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz Steps Inside Prison During Visit To Alcatraz Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025

Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels; Video

Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels; Video

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's...

Champions League 2025: Diego Simeone Given Red Card During Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Match After...

Champions League 2025: Diego Simeone Given Red Card During Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Match After...