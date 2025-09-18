World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Looks To Defend Title Against Arshad Nadeem In Men's Javelin Final

While the focus will be on Chopra vs Nadeem contest, Sachin Yadav will also be eying podium finish having qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 83.67m in the qualification round. Earlier this year Sachin won silver at the Asian Championships silver with a throw of 85.16m.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem contest?

The men’s javelin throw final in World Athletics Championships 2025 will start at 3.53 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

This is the first meeting between the two since the Pakistani javelin thrower edged the Indian star to the Olympic gold medal in 2024. Germany's Julian Weber is also aiming to clinch the gold in the men’s javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra shares thought after breaching the qualification mark after first throw during Men's Javelin qualification round at World Athletics Championships 2025

The defending champion needed just a single throw, his very first attempt of 84.85m, to secure automatic qualification for the javelin final. Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final with a big attempt of 85.28 metres.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry resum on track and field as Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra faces reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The venue is a happy hunting ground for Chopra, who won India's first Olympic gold in track and field.