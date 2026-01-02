 Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win

Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win

In Match 1, PD XI registered a narrow 9-run victory over JMK Warriors. Batting first, PD XI posted 159/5 in 100 balls, setting a challenging target. In reply, JMK Warriors managed 150/8 in 100 balls, falling just short of the total. The standout performer was Yogesh Chaudhary, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Yogesh Chaudhary |

The Sakal Premier League, which began on 27th December at the MGM Cricket Ground, Sambhaji Nagar, continued to deliver exciting cricketing action with two competitive matches showcasing strong team efforts and impressive individual performances.

In Match 1, PD XI registered a narrow 9-run victory over JMK Warriors. Batting first, PD XI posted 159/5 in 100 balls, setting a challenging target. In reply, JMK Warriors managed 150/8 in 100 balls, falling just short of the total. The standout performer was Yogesh Chaudhary, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance. Yogesh played a match-defining innings, scoring 57runs with nine fours and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 211, and further strengthened his contribution by claiming two wickets for 29 runs in 20 balls with the ball.

In Match 2, MGM Marchers produced a dominant performance to defeat Hi-Tech Wonder Strikers by 33 runs. MGM Marchers posted a strong total of 193/8 in 100 balls, putting the opposition under pressure from the outset. Hi-Tech Wonder Strikers fought back but could only manage 160/7 in 100 balls. Sumit Beniwal was named Player of the Matchafter delivering a fine all-round display, scoring a quick 30 runs off 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes, at a striking rate of 230, and also picking up two wickets for 34 runs in 20 balls.

Read Also
KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus |...
article-image

The matches highlighted the competitive spirit and high-scoring nature of the Sakal Premier League, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC
Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials

Live on Sportvot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_694ba23c24aa9a0001129e72

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal...

Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal...

KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus |...

KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus |...

KKR Row: Shiv Sena UBT Warns Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Bangladeshi Player's IPL Earnings Could Fund...

KKR Row: Shiv Sena UBT Warns Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Bangladeshi Player's IPL Earnings Could Fund...

'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role

'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role

Jammu and Kashmir Champions League Cricketer Furqan Bhatt Banned For Wearing Helmet With Palestine...

Jammu and Kashmir Champions League Cricketer Furqan Bhatt Banned For Wearing Helmet With Palestine...