Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win

Yogesh Chaudhary |

The Sakal Premier League, which began on 27th December at the MGM Cricket Ground, Sambhaji Nagar, continued to deliver exciting cricketing action with two competitive matches showcasing strong team efforts and impressive individual performances.

In Match 1, PD XI registered a narrow 9-run victory over JMK Warriors. Batting first, PD XI posted 159/5 in 100 balls, setting a challenging target. In reply, JMK Warriors managed 150/8 in 100 balls, falling just short of the total. The standout performer was Yogesh Chaudhary, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance. Yogesh played a match-defining innings, scoring 57runs with nine fours and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 211, and further strengthened his contribution by claiming two wickets for 29 runs in 20 balls with the ball.

In Match 2, MGM Marchers produced a dominant performance to defeat Hi-Tech Wonder Strikers by 33 runs. MGM Marchers posted a strong total of 193/8 in 100 balls, putting the opposition under pressure from the outset. Hi-Tech Wonder Strikers fought back but could only manage 160/7 in 100 balls. Sumit Beniwal was named Player of the Matchafter delivering a fine all-round display, scoring a quick 30 runs off 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes, at a striking rate of 230, and also picking up two wickets for 34 runs in 20 balls.

The matches highlighted the competitive spirit and high-scoring nature of the Sakal Premier League, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.

Live on Sportvot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_694ba23c24aa9a0001129e72