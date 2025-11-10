Who Is Akash Kumar? Meghalaya Cricketer Who Smashed 8 Sixes In A Row & Hit Fastest 50 In First-Class History

Image: ANI/BCCI Domestic/X

Cricket watchers around the world are getting acquainted with Akash Kumar Choudhary, a 25-year-old batter for Meghalaya cricket team who made headlines by smashing the fastest ever fifty in first-class cricket.

Early Domestic Career

Choudhary made his first class debut in December 2019 for Meghalaya against Nagaland cricket team. In the same season he also featured in List-A and T20 matches for Meghalaya, reflecting his emergence through the domestic circuit. Prior to the record-breaking knock, his performances had been modest: in his previous ten innings, he recorded only two fifties and had five consecutive innings without surpassing 20 runs.

Read Also Rohit Sharma Closely Observes Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Contest As He Prepares For...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Record-Breaking Innings

In a Plate Group match of the Ranji Trophy, playing against Arunachal Pradesh cricket team, Choudhary entered the fray at number 8 with Meghalaya already in strong position (576 for 6). What followed was spectacular: he unleashed eight consecutive sixes (including six in one over off bowler Limar Dabi) and reached his fifty in just 11 deliveries. That 11-ball fifty now stands as the fastest in first-class cricket worldwide, surpassing the prior best of 12 balls achieved by England’s Wayne White for Leicestershire in 2012. Choudhary remained unbeaten on 50 (off 14 balls) as his team declared at 628 for 6.

Significance & Context

The feat is remarkable not just for its explosive nature but because it came in first-class (“red-ball”) cricket, traditionally seen as more attritional and slower paced. It underscores the evolving nature of cricket: power-hitting is no longer confined to T20; it’s making its mark in longer forms too.

For Meghalaya, a relatively smaller domestic side, Choudhary’s innings is a massive boost in terms of visibility and morale. For Akash personally, this altercation with record books may serve as a springboard from being a fringe domestic player to one on the radar of selectors and franchises.

Akash Kumar Choudhary’s whirlwind 11-ball fifty is one of those innings that grab headlines not just for the numbers but for the novelty, eight sixes in a row, rewriting a global benchmark. It stands as a marker of his talent and potential, and now the question is how he builds from here. Time will tell whether this is a golden flash or the start of a luminous career.