Rohit Sharma Closely Observes Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Contest As He Prepares For South Africa ODI Series; Video

India’s star player Rohit Sharma was spotted at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai, watching the Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh. His presence drew attention from fans and players alike, as the senior Indian cricketer took time to observe the domestic action up close.

Rohit, who has always emphasized the importance of domestic cricket as the backbone of Indian cricket’s success, seemed fully engaged as he followed the game from the sidelines. His appearance not only encouraged young Mumbai players but also underlined his continued connection with the state team where his journey began.

Rohit was also seen training intensively in Mumbai as part of his preparation for the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series. With the series expected to be a key part of India’s build-up to next year’s major tournaments, the veteran opener has been sharpening his skills and regaining match rhythm after a brief break.

The sight of Rohit both training and supporting domestic cricket highlights his dedication to the game and his commitment to staying in top form. As India gears up for the South Africa challenge, fans will be eager to see if Rohit translates that focus and preparation into another strong performance on the international stage.

Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Be Included In India A Squad As Selectors Finalise Plans For South Africa Series?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly set to miss the upcoming three-match white-ball series against the visiting South Africa A side in Rajkot, with the fixtures scheduled for November 13, 16 and 19 under lights. Although both senior batters feature only in the ODI format for India currently, they are unlikely to be considered for India A duty for this assignment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to name the India A squad shortly, and it is understood that the selectors have a specific plan for the series, one that does not include drafting the two modern greats.

Their absence is expected to be viewed in context rather than concern. Both Rohit and Kohli returned to action in Australia recently after a break and showed reassuring signs of form in the three-match ODI series. Rohit, in particular, produced a commanding comeback by starting slowly before hitting knocks of 73 and an unbeaten 121 to clinch the Player of the Series award. Kohli found fluency in the final game with an unbeaten 74 after two rare ducks in the opening matches. Their strong performances have ensured that the selectors do not feel the need to push them into additional white-ball games before India’s full-strength commitments resume.

Meanwhile, the India A unit is currently engaged in a two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A in Bengaluru under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. The hosts clinched the opening four-day game on November 2 at the National Cricket Academy, and the second match is scheduled to commence on November 6. The selectors are expected to finalise squads for both the continuation of the A series and the senior men’s Test side in a single meeting in the coming days.

For the Test squad, few changes are anticipated from the group that competed in the West Indies recently. Rishabh Pant is set to return to the senior fold, replacing N Jagadeesan, as India gear up to face Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in a two-match series. The Tests are slated to take place in Kolkata from November 14 to 18 and in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. Following the red-ball leg, India and South Africa will shift to an eight-match white-ball leg, including three ODIs in which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to naturally reclaim their places at the top of the order.