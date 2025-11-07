 Shana For A Reason! Rohit Sharma’s Funny 'Shock Pen' Prank On Mumbai Teammate Goes Viral; Video
Rohit Sharma offered the shock pen to Dhawal Kulkarni for an autograph. As soon as Kulkarni clicks it, he, too, gets a shock and Rohit can barely contain his laughter. Playfully, Kulkarni tries it again, only to get another jolt, turning the gym into a scene of laughter.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma, who has taken a break from Test and T20 International cricket, is clearly enjoying his downtime. The former India captain has been delighting fans on social media with glimpses of his off-field life, and his latest Instagram post has left everyone entertained.

In the viral video, Rohit is seen sharing a light-hearted moment with friends. It begins with one of them asking for an autograph while handing him a pen. Rohit, with a mischievous grin, inspects it closely and remarks, “This isn’t just a pen. There’s something wrong with it — I’ll show you soon.” A few seconds later, when his friend tries using it, he gets a mild electric jolt. Rohit bursts into laughter as his startled friend exclaims, “It shocks you!”

Rohit Sharma shocks Dhawal Kulkarni

The fun doesn’t stop there. The clip later cuts to a gym session where Mumbai teammates Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni are seen working out. Rohit, still in prank mode, offers the same shock pen to Kulkarni for an autograph. As soon as Kulkarni clicks it, he, too, gets a shock and Rohit can barely contain his laughter. Playfully, Kulkarni tries it again, only to get another jolt, turning the gym into a scene of laughter.

What's next for Rohit Sharma?

While Rohit continues to entertain online, his focus will soon shift back to cricket. The star batter is expected to return for India’s upcoming ODI series at home against South Africa. Recently he made his return to ODI cricket during three-match series against Australia. After faltering in the first match, Rohit smashed half century in the second match followed by unbeaten 121 runs in the final match at Sydney Cricket Ground. However Australia went onto win the series 2-1.

Followign the century he had said, " I have always loved coming here, and enjoyed playing cricket at this venue (in Sydney). Brought back nice memories of 2008 (his first tour of Australia), it was fun, don't know if we're going to come back (as cricketers), but I've enjoyed every bit. We've enjoyed playing cricket regardless of all the accolades over the years. Forget about what happened in the last 15 years, I've always loved playing here, I think it'll be the same for Virat as well. Thank you Australia."

