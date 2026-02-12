ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Roston Chase’s All-Round Brilliance Impresses West Indies Skipper Shai Hope

hai Hope praises Roston Chase’s crucial all-round contribution as West Indies shine in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash | X

Mumbai, Feb 12: West Indies have won three straight T20 World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium, and skipper Shai Hope, who missed out with the bat again, was a happy man at the end of the day with a 30-run win over England.

“We won today. There is something in Wankhede. I’m just happy that the guys got off the line. We’ve been playing some good cricket in patches. Nice to see we’ve got more of a complete game today,” Hope said during the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Chase makes immediate impact

West Indies made a tactical one change against England by bringing in all-rounder Roston Chase in place of Matthew Forde. Chase obliged by scoring 34 to take West Indies out of trouble after they lost two quick wickets. He then proved an ideal foil to Gidakesh Moite by picking 2/29 with his off-spin bowling.

“He’s a versatile player. With the bat, he can come in and stabilise the innings, and then with the ball, he can come and give you some crucial overs in the middle. It’s great to see him come in and get some crucial wickets there for us, put the England batters under pressure, and that’s exactly what we required today to get ourselves over the line,” Hope said.

Rutherford powers Windies total

The West Indies skipper was all praise for Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 76 runs in 44 balls. The left-hander was slow to get off the blocks and then hammered seven big sixes to power the Windies to 196/6.

“Rutherford has been exceptional, especially the last few series that he’s played in. Again, it’s good to see one of the batters putting their hands up today and going big for the team.”

Motie derails England chase

Hope also lauded the performance of left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who took 3 for 33 to derail England’s chase. “He is one of the class bowlers that we’ve had for some time now. He’s just shown his class once again on the world stage. He’s brought something else to his game, and it’s benefiting us a lot here in the middle overs,” Hope said.

Chase was brought in to tackle England’s left-handers, and he not only performed against left-handers but also kept big-hitting right-handers under check.

“After watching the England bowling innings, I thought that when the spinners were a bit slower, they got it to spin. So, that was my initial plan, especially to the left-handers, to just slow it up a bit so it could extract some turn from the wicket and just try to keep the stumps in play,” Chase said after the match.

