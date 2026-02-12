 Delhi Metro Gates Crash Due To Overcrowding Hours Before IND Vs NAM ICC T20 WC26 At Arun Jaitley Stadium | VIDEO
Delhi Metro witnessed severe overcrowding leading to gates crashing hours before the India vs Namibia clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In a viral video, fans could be seen lining up in long queues trying to make their way to the metro station. The DMRC had earlier announced extended service hours to help fans travel smoothly for the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
In a video shared by journalist Mohsin Kamal on social media, a large queue at an unnamed Delhi Metro station, possibly at the QR entry. Kamal claimed that long queues were witness 2.5 hours before the start of the India vs Namibia clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The India vs Namibia match will kick off at 7 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. The match is expected to end after 11 PM should both team bat their 20 overs.

The nearest metro station to the Arun Jaitley Stadium would be the Delhi Gate metro station. It nearest to Gates 4 and 5. For Gates 2 and 3, the ITO Metro Station is the closest. Both metro stations are on the Violet Line. The Violet Line runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh. The last metro to leave from Kashmere Gate has been revised to 12:25 AM, way past the usual 11 PM cut off.

The fan frenzy for the India game did not end there. A huge crowd gathered outside the stadium as the team bus entered the ground. In a viral video, fans could be seen cheering and serenading the hosts and defending champions as they made their way to the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

