 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai

Tim Seifert blasted a 42-ball 65 as New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
article-image

Tim Seifert blasted a 42-ball 65 as New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Gulbadin Naib (63) smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six. Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, NZ romped home in 17.5 overs with Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) doing bulk of the runs.

Brief Score:

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza's Hand On Sets: 'She Thought This How Filmmakers Behave...'
When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza's Hand On Sets: 'She Thought This How Filmmakers Behave...'
Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?
Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?

Afghanistan: 182 for six in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63; Lockie Fergusen 2/32).

New Zealand: 183 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Tim Seifert 65; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/31).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His...
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Chief In Lahore As ICC & PCB Hold Talks Over India Match Boycott
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Chief In Lahore As ICC & PCB Hold Talks Over India Match Boycott
Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC...
Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC...
'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations...
'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations...