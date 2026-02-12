 Pakistan Cricket Team Brought Personal Chefs To Prepare Biryani & Kebabs During ICC T20 WC26 In Sri Lanka
Pakistan Cricket Team Brought Personal Chefs To Prepare Biryani & Kebabs During ICC T20 WC26 In Sri Lanka

Abhishek has now been ruled out of the India vs Namibia clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi due to illness. However, Pakistan Cricket Team seems to have already prepared so that such situation does not arise during their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan cricket team | (Credits: X)

Colombo, February 12: In a major setback to the Indian Cricket Team, opener Abhishek Sharma fell ill during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. There are reports that Abhishek Sharma got severe stomach infection after he ate something in Mumbai during their opening game against USA at Wankhede Stadium on February 7. However, to tackle such situation and get tasty food to eat in another country, the Pakistan Cricket Team have called in personal chefs in Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma Illness

Abhishek has now been ruled out of the India vs Namibia clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi due to illness. However, Pakistan Cricket Team seems to have already prepared so that such situation does not arise during their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Personal Chef

There are reports that the Pakistan Cricket Team has brought their personal chefs for their Sri Lanka tour to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The personal chef has been flown from Pakistan especially to make it sure that the players remain satisfied and physically healthy for the tournament. As per the Pakistani media, the move is focused on delivering high-quality meals tailored according to the players' preferences.

Flavourful Menu

The food menu includes a variety of Pakistani food such as Biryani, Kebabas and traditional curries. Alongside these, international dishes are also prepared for the team to cater to different tastes within the squad. There are reports that the emphasis is mainly on balanced nutrition and ensuring that the players receive meals that support fitness, endurance and recovery.

Read Also
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By...
article-image

India vs Pakistan Clash

As the Pakistan team prepares itself for the biggest and the most-anticipated clash of the tournament against India, their focus will solely be on the game and not on the food which they will get on their Sri Lanka tour. Pakistan will face India in a high-voltage clash on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

