 IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'

IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik faced criticism for sharing a deepfake video of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Pakistani TV, altering his statement about cricket diplomacy. While the original praised ICC-led discussions with Pakistan and Bangladesh, Malik’s version falsely suggested that BCCI made repeated requests to convince Pakistan to play against India, sparking controversy.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has come under fire after sharing a deepfake video of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on a Pakistani television show, altering the context of Shukla’s statement regarding cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan.

The real video features Shukla praising the outcome of deliberations facilitated by the ICC, stating, "I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done."

Read Also
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection,...
article-image

However, the version Malik shared on TV inserted a controversial reference, altering Shukla’s words to, "I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative on the repeated requests by the BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done."

Read Also
'Aapne ICC Ko Ghutno Pe Tek Diya': Multan Sultans Owner Laughs After Reporter Praises PCB Chief...
article-image

By adding this line, the deepfake implied that Pakistan had been coerced into agreeing to play India, a claim that has sparked criticism from cricket officials and fans alike. Malik has not publicly commented on the backlash yet. The episode serves as a cautionary tale on the responsible use of technology in sports media.

FPJ Shorts
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date: Will Couples Reveal Their Current Relationship Status? Here's What To Expect
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date: Will Couples Reveal Their Current Relationship Status? Here's What To Expect
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At ₹254 Floor Price
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At ₹254 Floor Price
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here

'It's A Good Solution...': BCCI Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla Welcomes Pakistan's Decision To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

The cricketing world heaved a sigh of relief after Pakistan reversed its threat to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduling the encounter for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The change in stance came following intense negotiations involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and both countries’ cricket boards to keep cricket’s marquee fixture intact.

Reacting to the development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla said he was “delighted” with the outcome of discussions led by ICC representatives. Shukla praised the ICC’s efforts, supervised by its chairman and officials who visited Lahore to engage with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). He described the resolution as “amicable” and one that prioritises “cricket’s importance in the game.”

He also noted that the feelings of the Bangladesh Cricket Board were addressed during negotiations, with some relief offered to the BCB, a factor that helped smooth tensions. The board’s president has since praised the ICC’s efforts in resolving the dispute.

Shukla’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within international cricket to keep politics separate from sport and uphold the integrity of major events like the T20 World Cup, where the India‑Pakistan clash is among the most watched and commercially vital matches in the global calendar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By...
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By...
Bizarre Scenes! Norwegian Biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend After...
Bizarre Scenes! Norwegian Biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend After...
'Let's Not Make This Bowler Vs Batter': Shreevats Goswami Clashes With R. Ashwin Over Usman Tariq's...
'Let's Not Make This Bowler Vs Batter': Shreevats Goswami Clashes With R. Ashwin Over Usman Tariq's...
England Test Captain Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Surgery After Facial Injury In Nets
England Test Captain Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Surgery After Facial Injury In Nets
Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame For ICC T20 World Cup Withdrawal On BCB &...
Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame For ICC T20 World Cup Withdrawal On BCB &...