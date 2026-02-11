IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'

Image: ANI/X

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has come under fire after sharing a deepfake video of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on a Pakistani television show, altering the context of Shukla’s statement regarding cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan.

The real video features Shukla praising the outcome of deliberations facilitated by the ICC, stating, "I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the version Malik shared on TV inserted a controversial reference, altering Shukla’s words to, "I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative on the repeated requests by the BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

By adding this line, the deepfake implied that Pakistan had been coerced into agreeing to play India, a claim that has sparked criticism from cricket officials and fans alike. Malik has not publicly commented on the backlash yet. The episode serves as a cautionary tale on the responsible use of technology in sports media.

'It's A Good Solution...': BCCI Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla Welcomes Pakistan's Decision To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

The cricketing world heaved a sigh of relief after Pakistan reversed its threat to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduling the encounter for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The change in stance came following intense negotiations involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and both countries’ cricket boards to keep cricket’s marquee fixture intact.

Reacting to the development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla said he was “delighted” with the outcome of discussions led by ICC representatives. Shukla praised the ICC’s efforts, supervised by its chairman and officials who visited Lahore to engage with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). He described the resolution as “amicable” and one that prioritises “cricket’s importance in the game.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also noted that the feelings of the Bangladesh Cricket Board were addressed during negotiations, with some relief offered to the BCB, a factor that helped smooth tensions. The board’s president has since praised the ICC’s efforts in resolving the dispute.

Shukla’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within international cricket to keep politics separate from sport and uphold the integrity of major events like the T20 World Cup, where the India‑Pakistan clash is among the most watched and commercially vital matches in the global calendar.