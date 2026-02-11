 Bizarre Scenes! Norwegian Biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend After Winning Bronze Medal; Video
Get App
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid shocked the sports world by confessing on live TV that he cheated on his girlfriend earlier this year. After winning bronze in the men’s 20 km individual biathlon at the Milan‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the 28‑year‑old tearfully called it the “worst week” of his life and revealed he had already confessed to her.

Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Image: International Biathlon Union/Instagram

In a moment that surprised the sports world, Norwegian biathlon star Sturla Holm Laegreid turned his Winter Olympics bronze medal celebration into a deeply personal revelation. Shortly after finishing third in the men’s 20 km individual biathlon at the Milan‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Laegreid confessed on live television that he had cheated on his girlfriend earlier this year.

Laegreid, a 28‑year‑old multiple World Cup champion and one of Norway’s most successful biathletes, spoke to Norwegian broadcaster NRK moments after his podium finish. Tearfully describing recent events as the “worst week” of his life, he said he met “the love of my life” six months ago but made “the biggest mistake” three months ago by being unfaithful. He revealed he had already confessed to her about the affair a week prior to the Olympics.

The emotional athlete said he felt compelled to be honest with the world and hoped his girlfriend might see his sincerity. “I had a gold medal in life, and I am sure many people will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her,” Laegreid said, fighting back tears. He admitted that sport had taken a back seat in his thoughts amid the personal turmoil.

Despite his emotional revelation, Lægreid’s sporting achievement remains significant. His bronze in the 20 km event marked his first individual Olympic medal, adding to his previous relay success. However, the live broadcast confession has made headlines for blending personal vulnerability with athletic triumph in one of sport’s biggest stages.

