India Vs Namibia Toss Update: India Batting First In T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium

India survived a scare but will aim to return to their dominant best when they face off against Namibia on Thursday. The Men in Blue got their title defence off to a winning start sealing a win over USA at the Wankhede. That win wasn't without hiccups and Suryakumar Yadav and Co will aim to iron out those faults before the IND vs PAK clash over the weekend.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah



Namibia Playing XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

"We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. It's a big tournament and this dew is going to be a big factor, but when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It's a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out, enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

IND Vs NAM Live Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs NAM match kick starts at 7:00 PM IST.