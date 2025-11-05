Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Be Included In India A Squad As Selectors Finalise Plans For South Africa Series?

Image: X

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly set to miss the upcoming three-match white-ball series against the visiting South Africa A side in Rajkot, with the fixtures scheduled for November 13, 16 and 19 under lights. Although both senior batters feature only in the ODI format for India currently, they are unlikely to be considered for India A duty for this assignment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to name the India A squad shortly, and it is understood that the selectors have a specific plan for the series, one that does not include drafting the two modern greats.

Their absence is expected to be viewed in context rather than concern. Both Rohit and Kohli returned to action in Australia recently after a break and showed reassuring signs of form in the three-match ODI series. Rohit, in particular, produced a commanding comeback by starting slowly before hitting knocks of 73 and an unbeaten 121 to clinch the Player of the Series award. Kohli found fluency in the final game with an unbeaten 74 after two rare ducks in the opening matches. Their strong performances have ensured that the selectors do not feel the need to push them into additional white-ball games before India’s full-strength commitments resume.

Meanwhile, the India A unit is currently engaged in a two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A in Bengaluru under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. The hosts clinched the opening four-day game on November 2 at the National Cricket Academy, and the second match is scheduled to commence on November 6. The selectors are expected to finalise squads for both the continuation of the A series and the senior men’s Test side in a single meeting in the coming days.

For the Test squad, few changes are anticipated from the group that competed in the West Indies recently. Rishabh Pant is set to return to the senior fold, replacing N Jagadeesan, as India gear up to face Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in a two-match series. The Tests are slated to take place in Kolkata from November 14 to 18 and in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. Following the red-ball leg, India and South Africa will shift to an eight-match white-ball leg, including three ODIs in which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to naturally reclaim their places at the top of the order.

'Ye Toh Confirm Hai...': Mumbai Indians Drop A Cryptic Message Amid Rumours Of Rohit Sharma Joining KKR

The buzz around Rohit Sharma’s future in the Indian Premier League intensified dramatically in recent days, fuelled by speculation linking him with a sensational move to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026. The chatter grew louder after Abhishek Nayar, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Rohit’s career, was appointed as KKR’s head coach. Nayar's close association with Rohit, along with subtle cues picked up by fans on social media, sparked conversations suggesting the India star player could reunite with his long-time mentor in purple and gold.

However, Mumbai Indians has put these rumours to rest. Using a playful yet assertive tone, the franchise took to X and wrote: “Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… Mushkil hi nahi naamumkin hai!” The post, blending English with Bollywood-style Hindi flair, signalled that the franchise considers any move linking Rohit to KKR not just unlikely, but virtually impossible. Without explicitly naming the chatter, the statement appeared crafted to address the frenzy directly, reinforcing Mumbai’s stance and reassuring their loyal fan base.

Rohit Sharma remains one of the most iconic figures in Mumbai Indians’ history, having led the franchise to multiple titles, shaped its culture, and anchored its rise as one of the most successful teams in T20 franchise cricket. While player movement and coaching appointments always spark conjecture in the build-up to a new IPL cycle, Mumbai’s response reflects both their confidence in retaining their cornerstone player and the respect they hold for his legacy within the club.

With Abhishek Nayar stepping into a new chapter at KKR, and Mumbai issuing a firm symbolic pushback, the narrative now turns toward clarity from Rohit himself as the lead-up to the next season evolves. Until then, the message from the Mumbai camp rings loud and clear, speculation may rise like the sun, but the idea of Rohit switching camps remains, in their words, “naamumkin.”