Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster Encounter In India

Football fans in India are set for a blockbuster encounter as Atletico Madrid host FC Barcelona in a crucial Copa del Rey fixture. The clash at the Estadio Metropolitano promises high intensity and top-quality football.

The match will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 1:30 AM IST. Indian fans eager to catch the action live can stream the match on FanCode. The game will not be available for live television broadcast, making online streaming the only way to watch it live.

Barcelona are expected to rely on their attacking firepower, including the likes of Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, while Atletico Madrid will bank on their defensive resilience and the creativity of Antoine Griezmann. Given the rivalry between the two Spanish giants and the potential impact on the title race, this fixture is one fans will not want to miss.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming Details

When will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey 2025-2026 match will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona match?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on FanCode.