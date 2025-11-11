Delhi Car Blast: Jammu & Kashmir Make History With Maiden Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi Under Heightened Security

Image: BCCI Domestic/X

The Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Tuesday amid heightened security following a blast in the capital a day earlier. The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, roughly 2.5 kilometers from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the match was being played. A high alert was issued in the city, and security was significantly tightened for the day’s proceedings to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Jammu and Kashmir created history by securing their first-ever Ranji Trophy victory over Delhi with a remarkable seven-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The triumph marked J&K’s second outright victory of the season, propelling them to second place in the Elite Group D standings, just behind Mumbai.

The match had entered its fourth day when J&K completed the chase in style. Delhi, after posting 211 runs in their first innings, added 277 in the second, setting a target of 179 for the visitors. Jammu and Kashmir responded confidently, having earlier scored 310 in their first innings, and successfully chased down the target with a composed 179 for 3.

This win not only made history for Jammu and Kashmir but also underscored their growing strength and consistency in domestic cricket. The team’s composure amid the off-field turbulence stood out as they clinched one of their most memorable victories in Ranji Trophy history.

'Saddened By The Loss...': Gautam Gambhir Mourns Victims Of Deadly Delhi Blast, Offers Prayers For Families

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed his grief and condolences following the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gambhir wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The heartfelt message came as news broke of a devastating car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast sparked a massive fire that damaged several vehicles and caused panic in the area. Authorities confirmed that at least eight people lost their lives and 24 others were injured, with all eight victims succumbing before reaching the hospital.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his deep connection with Delhi as both a cricketer and politician, joined several public figures in expressing sorrow and solidarity. His post resonated widely with fans and citizens, who echoed his prayers and called for unity in this difficult time.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting security agencies to tighten vigilance around key landmarks as forensic teams continue their assessment.