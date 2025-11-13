Sportvot x FPJ: Pune Jilha Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Pune Jilha Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 continued to thrill kabaddi fans on its second day with a series of high-intensity clashes across both boys’ and girls’ categories at the Pune venue. The event, which runs from 10th to 20th November 2025, showcased some incredible displays of athleticism, teamwork, and determination as young kabaddi talents battled for district honors.

In the boys’ division, the day was packed with action and nail-biting finishes. Rakesh Bhau Ghule emerged as one of the standout performers, securing back-to-back wins — first edging out Om Sai with a close 34–31 victory and later dominating Vetaleshwar 37–13 with commanding raids and strong defense. Vetaleshwar, however, showed their resilience earlier in the day, defeating Maharashtra 25–20 in a tightly contested game. Om Sai continued their strong form, winning two key matches — a thrilling 30–25 victory over Bhairavnath Sangh and a powerful 40–24 win against Bhairavnath Bhosri. Bhairavnath (A) also impressed with a convincing 35–23 triumph over Wageshwar, while Brahma Vishnu Mahesh showcased dominant play to overpower Abhinav Ghodegaon 42–23, concluding an action-packed day in the boys’ category.

In the girls’ matches, Maheshdada Landge Sports proved to be unstoppable, delivering a series of exceptional performances. They began the day with a hard-fought 41–29 victory over Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, followed by a massive 49–11 win against Shivray Sports, and later sealed another strong 37–6 triumph against Prakash Tatya Sports. Despite a spirited effort, Krida Kala Vikas couldn’t hold off Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, who cruised to a 47–16 win with outstanding teamwork and raiding efficiency.

With competitive spirit and passionate performances lighting up the courts, Day 2 of the Pune Jilha Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 reinforced Pune’s reputation as a hub of emerging kabaddi talent, setting the stage for even more thrilling encounters in the coming days.