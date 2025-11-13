PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Pakistan & Sri Lanka Players In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs SL 2nd ODI; Video 

Image: Sheri/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with players and officials from both Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second ODI of the ongoing series between the two nations. His visit came amid heightened security measures following the tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week.

The meeting was aimed at boosting morale and reaffirming the PCB’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all players and staff. Naqvi interacted with members of both squads, expressing solidarity and appreciation for the Sri Lankan team’s decision to continue the series despite recent tensions.

The Sri Lankan squad is currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, which has been overshadowed by the devastating bombing that occurred approximately 17 kilometers from the team’s hotel in Rawalpindi. The attack claimed at least 12 lives and left 27 others injured, sparking concerns among several Sri Lankan players. Reports suggested that as many as eight players had initially expressed a desire to return home due to safety fears.

However, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board intervened, issuing a directive that all players, support staff, and management were to remain in Pakistan and complete the tour. The decision followed detailed discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board, which responded by reinforcing security protocols around the teams’ hotel, transport, and training facilities.

With both boards working in close coordination, the series is set to continue as planned, with the second ODI promising to be a crucial contest amid a backdrop of resilience and sportsmanship.

PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video

