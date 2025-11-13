'I'm Not Sure About The Current Situation...': Former Sri Lankan Player Dimuth Karunaratne Makes Massive Statement Amid PAK vs SL ODI Series

Image: ICC/Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Former Sri Lanka player Dimuth Karunaratne has shared his thoughts on the tense situation surrounding the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series, following the tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Karunaratne expressed confidence in Pakistan’s security forces while also emphasizing the importance of player safety and comfort.

“When I toured Pakistan, we had excellent security from the Pakistan Army. I’m not sure about the current situation, but I believe the tour should continue. Pakistan has always looked after everyone well. Still, players’ safety and comfort must come first, and both boards should listen to them,” Karunaratne wrote.

The ongoing series has been overshadowed by the deadly Islamabad bombing, which took place around 17 kilometers from the Sri Lankan team’s hotel in Rawalpindi, killing at least 12 people and injuring 27 others. The incident prompted concerns among the Sri Lankan players, with reports suggesting that as many as eight cricketers expressed a desire to return home due to safety fears.

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board issued a firm directive, instructing all players, staff, and management to remain in Pakistan and continue the tour. The decision came after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which assured enhanced security and deployed additional reinforcements to ensure the squad’s protection.

Officials from both boards have reiterated that player safety remains the top priority, and all necessary measures have been taken to maintain a secure environment for the remainder of the series. Karunaratne’s statement, meanwhile, reflects a balanced stance, acknowledging Pakistan’s past hospitality while urging cricket authorities to prioritize the well-being of their players amid rising tensions.

PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video

An old video of Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis has resurfaced and gone viral on social media amid heightened security concerns during the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series in Rawalpindi. The clip, originally recorded before the start of the series, shows Mendis expressing his confidence in the arrangements made for the team’s safety. “I think we have very good security and everything in hotel-wise is good,” Mendis can be heard saying in the video, a remark that has now drawn widespread attention in light of recent events.

