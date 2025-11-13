Fact-Check: Did Charith Asalanka Tweet 'Despite Pressure From BCCI' Sri Lankans Decided To Stay Back In Pakistan?

Image: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

A misleading tweet from a fake X (formerly Twitter) account claiming to be Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has sparked widespread attention amid security concerns during the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series in Rawalpindi.

The fraudulent account, using the name Charith Assalanka, posted a message stating, "Despite pressure from the Indian BCCI on our players due to IPL ties, we Sri Lankans have decided to stay in Pakistan and continue the series. We don’t bow to propaganda, Sri Lanka stands with our brother nation Pakistan, always."

According to the sources, the viral X post is fake and does not reflect the captain’s or team’s statements. The Sri Lankan squad is currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, which has been overshadowed by a tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week. The attack, occurring approximately 17 kilometers from the team’s hotel in Rawalpindi, reportedly claimed at least 12 lives and injured 27 others.

Following the incident, reports emerged that up to eight Sri Lankan players had expressed a desire to return home due to security concerns. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board issued a firm directive, instructing players and staff to remain in Pakistan, while the PCB implemented additional security measures around the team’s hotel and practice facilities.

The incident highlights the challenges posed by misinformation on social media, especially during sensitive situations, and underscores the need for fans and media to rely on official channels for updates regarding international sporting events.

PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video

An old video of Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis has resurfaced and gone viral on social media amid heightened security concerns during the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series in Rawalpindi. The clip, originally recorded before the start of the series, shows Mendis expressing his confidence in the arrangements made for the team’s safety. “I think we have very good security and everything in hotel-wise is good,” Mendis can be heard saying in the video, a remark that has now drawn widespread attention in light of recent events.

The Sri Lankan squad is currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, which has been overshadowed by a tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week. The attack, which occurred around 17 kilometers from the team's hotel in Rawalpindi, reportedly claimed at least 12 lives and left 27 others injured. Following the incident, reports emerged that as many as eight Sri Lankan players expressed their desire to return home due to security concerns.

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board issued a firm directive, instructing all players, support staff, and management to remain in Pakistan and continue the tour. The SLC’s decision came after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which reportedly provided additional security reinforcements to ensure the team’s safety. Officials from both boards reassured that every possible precaution was being taken to protect the players.