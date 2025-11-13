Islamabad Suicide Bombing: PAK vs SL ODIs Rescheduled After Sri Lanka Players Leave Citing Security Concerns

Image Credits: X/Sri Lanka Cricket

Following the departure of several Sri Lankan players, the PAK vs SL ODI series has been rescheduled. The two teams were set to clash in the 2nd ODI at Rawalpindi on Thursday, but the match was pushed a day ahead. The 3rd ODI set for Saturday, was also moved to Sunday.

The change in schedule comes after several Sri Lankan players expressed security concerns following the Islamabad suicide bombing. As many as 12 people were killed and 27 were injured in the deadly attack. Islamabad is just 17 kms away from Rawalpindi, where the SL squad were stationed.

In a post X, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the rescheduling of matches. Both matches were postponed by a day, with Naqvi expressing his gratitude to SLC for continuing forward with the tour.

"Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright. The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on 14th and 16th November in Rawalpindi," Naqvi wrote.

SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and management to continue with the tour. However, the board warned that if any player or staff member decides to return to Sri Lanka against the directive, replacements will be sent to maintain continuity in the series. Meanwhile, PCB officials, including chief Mohsin Naqvi have assured SLC that maximum security measures are being implemented for the series.

Tri Schedule also revised

Following the 3 ODIs, Sri Lanka were also due to feature in a tri-series involving Zimbabwe. The tri-series has already seen enough jeopardy, with Zimbabwe replacing Afghanistan. The latter pulled out citing political tensions with Pakistan.

Zimbabwe arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday, but the series like the PAK vs SL ODIs has been moved ahead. The series will now be played from November 18 to 29 in Rawalpindi.