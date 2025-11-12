Islamabad Suicide Blast: Most Sri Lankan Players Likely To Leave Pakistan Amid Security Concerns Despite PCB Assurance

Several Sri Lankan players are all set to leave Pakistan midway through the ODI series amid security concerns. The issue was raised after the Islamabad bombings on Monday. Players have asked Sri Lanka Cricket to cancel the tour as per reports.

The reasoning is given the close proximity between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where Sri Lanka are currently staying. The two cities are less than 20 kilometers apart, with the SL squad dreading for their safety.

The Islamabad suicide blast claimed the lives of 12 people, leaving as many as 36 injured. PCB officials, including chief Mohsin Naqvi have assured SLC that maximum security measures are being implemented for the series. However, the players still remain uneasy and could boycott.

As per Newswire, the SLC top brass want the series and the following tri-series to go ahead as per schedule. They remain in conversation with PCB and the players to find an amicable solution.

As things stand, at least 8 players are on their way home, with some reports suggesting it could be as high as 16. Sri Lanka will send substitute players for the tri-series which also involves Zimbabwe. The immediate aftermath would the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI, which could be cancelled or postponed.

“The second ODI against Pakistan tomorrow is in doubt, but substitute players will be sent to continue the tri-nation series,” a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source told AFP.

Naqvi to meet Sri Lankan team

As per GeoNews, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet the Sri Lankan team to brief them about the security arrangements. Naqvi who is also part of Pakistan's cabinet, had earlier met Sri Lankan High Commissioner. As per the report, he expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

SLC's continuation of the tour comes despite first hand experience of terrorism in Pakistan. The Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by gunmen in Lahore in 2009. Several members including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas and captain Mahela Jayawardene were injured.