 SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast | X

Colombo, November 12: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday confirmed that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns following a blast in Islamabad. However, the cricket board has assured that the Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan 2025 will continue as scheduled.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, SLC said it was informed by the team management that a few players had expressed their wish to leave the tour midway. The board said it immediately engaged with the players and assured them that their safety concerns were being “duly addressed” in coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other relevant authorities.

“SLC has assured the players that all such concerns are being handled to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” the statement read. The board reiterated that the Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan 2025 will continue as scheduled, emphasizing its confidence in the security arrangements made by the PCB and local officials.

SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and management to continue with the tour. However, the board warned that if any player or staff member decides to return to Sri Lanka against the directive, replacements will be sent to maintain continuity in the series.

The cricket body also stated that any player or official who leaves despite the instructions will face a formal review, and appropriate action will be taken following an assessment of their decision.

