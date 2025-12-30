Inside The Famous Narredu Brothers' Endearing Bond

Like the Kapoors and Khans on the big screen, Indian racing has discovered its own enduring dynasty in the Narredu family. Spanning owners, trainers and jockeys, the Narredus have shaped the sport’s narrative across generations, leaving an imprint that goes far beyond statistics and trophies.

On a Sunday when seven of the eight races saw outsiders humble the Tote favourites, the Topspin Plate stood apart. Elevate lived up to expectations, but the victory meant more than merely defying the day’s trend, it served as a reminder of one of Indian racing’s most compelling family partnerships.

Few surnames carry the weight and continuity of Narredu on the Indian turf. At the heart of this legacy stands Mallesh Narredu, a former champion jockey whose brilliance in the saddle defined an era. His seamless transition into training ensured that the family influence did not fade with his riding career. Instead, it evolved, finding renewed expression through his sons, Deepesh and Yash Narredu, brothers bound by blood, belief and an instinctive understanding of racing.

Indian racing has witnessed successful sibling partnerships before. The Rajesh–Suraj Narredu combination flourished in its time, and now the baton has been passed to Deepesh and Yash, who are carving out their own chapter in the family chronicle.

The brothers made history at the Chennai racing centre, emerging as champion trainer and jockey for four consecutive seasons from 2021-22 to 2024-25. Poised to extend that extraordinary run this season as well, their momentum was halted only by the suspension of racing, bringing an abrupt pause to a remarkable streak.

“It is much easier when we work together. We understand each other well and things just gel,” the brothers say, almost in unison, a simple statement that captures the essence of their partnership.

While the Narredu lineage often follows the jockey-to-trainer route, Deepesh charted a different course by committing to training from the outset. After learning closely under his father and securing his A-licence, he struck out independently, building a reputation rooted in discipline, patience and consistent results. Calm and methodical, he blends traditional horsemanship with modern methods, earning the trust of owners and peers.

Yash, meanwhile, carries the family stamp from the saddle. Riding with balance, maturity and an instinct beyond his years, he reflects lessons absorbed from watching his father excel and growing up within the rhythms of racing. When he partners a horse trained by Deepesh, communication is largely unspoken, the connection is instinctive.

Fully aware that a famous surname guarantees nothing, the brothers continue to forge their path through hard work and accountability. With Mallesh Narredu still guiding from the training ranks, the Narredu story remains a living testament to generational excellence, one that Deepesh and Yash are not just inheriting, but strengthening together.