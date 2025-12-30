Anthony Joshua Medical Update: Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Stable After Surviving Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

Image: X

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is in stable condition in a Nigerian hospital after being involved in a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of two of his close friends and team members.

The accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State, when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and others reportedly lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck.

Joshua, 35, sustained injuries and was taken to a Lagos hospital for medical checks and observation. Officials said he is stable and does not require emergency intervention at this time.

Tragically, two close associates: Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, both integral to Joshua’s training team, were confirmed dead at the scene. Matchroom Boxing expressed deep sadness and offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The crash has drawn widespread attention in Nigeria and the global boxing community, with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu reportedly calling Joshua to offer support and wishes for a full recovery.

Joshua had recently returned to the ring, earning a knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19, and had been spending time in Nigeria ahead of future plans in the sport. Further investigations into the accident are underway, and more details are expected as authorities continue their inquiries.

'My Thoughts & Prayers Are...': Jake Paul Sends Heartfelt Message After Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

Jake Paul has offered a heartfelt public tribute following the tragic car crash in Nigeria involving heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, a crash that claimed two lives and left Joshua with minor injuries. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who fought Joshua just days earlier, took to social media not only to wish Joshua well but also to specifically honor the two men who lost their lives: Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paul wrote: “RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Latif / Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.” The crash, which occurred on a busy expressway in Nigeria, shocked the global boxing community. Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, was travelling with close associates when the SUV they were in reportedly collided with a stationary truck. Two passengers, Ghami and Ayodele, tragically died at the scene.

Paul’s reaction has drawn widespread praise for its empathy, particularly given the fact that he and Joshua had shared a heated build-up to their highly publicized fight just days before. The bout ended with Joshua defeating Paul, but the aftermath of the accident has shifted the conversation from competition to compassion.