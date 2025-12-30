 BPL 2025 Postponed: BCB Reschedule December 30 Games After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Demise
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed both Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches scheduled for Tuesday, following the death of Khaleda Zia, the country's former prime minister, earlier in the morning.

The decision was made shortly after the news of her passing and just a couple of hours before the toss for the first match of the day, between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” the BCB stated in an X post.

article-image

“The BCB recalls with gratitude her constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket in the country. During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh, significantly contributing to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the growth of the sport nationwide. Her vision and encouragement helped pave the way for many of the advancements the game enjoys today.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board joins the whole country in profound grief at this great loss and extends its heartfelt condolences. We pray for the eternal peace of her soul,” the post read further.

In another post, the board mentioned, “In respect of the nation’s mourning and in honour of Begum Khaleda Zia’s legacy, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces that today’s scheduled Bangladesh Premier League T20 2025–26 matches, Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals and Dhaka Capitals vs Rangpur Riders — have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.”

article-image

The 2025-26 season of the BPL kicked off on December 26, with three matchdays already completed. The second match, scheduled for Tuesday, was set to feature Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders.

Due to multiple breaks between matchdays, the postponement is not expected to affect the overall schedule significantly.

