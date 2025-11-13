 Mumbai Horse Racing: 26 Days of High-Stakes Competition Lined up For Season
The season, initially scheduled to begin on November 23, was deferred by four days to allow the track to recover from unseasonal rainfall

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
The Mumbai racing season will open at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27, marking the start of 26 days of high-stakes action on the country’s premier turf.

The season, initially scheduled to begin on November 23, was deferred by four days to allow the track to recover from unseasonal rainfall, ensuring safe and optimal racing conditions.

Organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the five-month-long season will feature some of India’s most prestigious Group 1 races, including the Indian 1000 and 2000 Guineas, the Indian Oaks, the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million, and the crown jewel, the Indian Derby.

The total prize money this season is expected to be among the highest in the country, ranging between ₹14.5 crore and ₹21 crore across the 26 race meetings. This positions Mumbai once again as the leading racing centre in India, drawing top trainers, jockeys, and owners from across the nation.

The season will conclude on April 12, 2026, with the traditional grand finale. A major highlight this year will be the Indian Derby Day, to be held under floodlights, promising an enhanced viewing experience and attracting a wider family audience to the racecourse.

In addition to the Derby, the RWITC has lined up six special race days, designed to add variety and festive appeal to the calendar. Each of these days will feature special events and themes aimed at engaging both racing regulars and new spectators.

The Mumbai racing season, long considered the heartbeat of Indian horse racing, returns this year with renewed vigour, blending tradition, competition, and glamour in equal measure.

