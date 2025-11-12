MSSA: Lakshdam High School Wins Under-14 Boys Handball Title

Lakshdam High School, Goregaon |

Lakshdam High School - Goregaon won the Boys Under-14 Dream Sports MSSA Handball tournament after beating Jamnabai Narsee School (Vile Parle) 12-11 in the pulsating final on Wednesday. IES Secondary School (Charkop) came third after beating Kohinoor International School (Vidya Vihar) 7-6 in the third place match.

Vibgyor High School (Goregaon) won the Girls U1-4 handball title after outclassing St. Anne's High School Fort 5-3 in the final. LR&SM Vissanji Academy (Andheri East) defeated Lakshdam High School (Goregaon) 7-6 to bag the third place.

Green Acres, VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, and Rustomjee Cambridge Dominate in Dream Sports MSSA Football Action

Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) secured a narrow 1–0 win over Nahar International (Chandivali) in a tightly contested game of the U-14 Girls 1st Division fixture of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra on Wednesday. Marilyn Crasto netted the decisive goal.

Gopal Sharma International (Powai) and Ascend International (BKC) battled to a goalless draw in a match that showcased strong defensive resilience from both sides. Green Acres Academy (Chembur) continued their fine run, edging St. Augustine (Nerul) 1–0 thanks to a composed finish from Zoe Silveira.

In the U-14 Boys 1st Division category, AVM (Bandra) registered a comfortable 2–0 win over Lakshadham (Goregaon), powered by goals from Vivaan Thakur and Anay Tausalkar. Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) also cruised to a 2–0 victory against St. Lawrence (Kandivali), with Zain Khath starring with a well-taken brace. The final boys’ fixture at Wings saw VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) edge St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 2–1 in one of the day’s most competitive matches. Dhiaan Khimani and Advit Mishra were on target for VCW AVM, while Zakariya Motiwala pulled one back for St. Mary’s.

Over at the Goans Ground, the U-16 Boys 4th Division matches produced a flurry of goals. Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) dominated their fixture against Our Lady of Dolours (Dadar), cruising to a 7–0 victory. Mihir Jain led the charge with a hat-trick, while Reyansh Chaudhari added a brace and teammates Om Yande and Raghav Kandari also found the net. St. Pius X High School (Mulund) maintained their strong form with a convincing 4–0 win over Seven Eleven Scholastic (Mira Road), driven by an excellent performance from Veer Chothoni. Holy Cross (Mira Road) matched that intensity, overwhelming Gyan Kendra (Andheri) 7–0, with braces from Christopher Frarer and Ethan Fernandes, supported by goals from Leroy Pehna, Jared Pereira, and Aaryan Kotian.

Universal High School (Thane) continued their attacking form, defeating Greenlawns (Worli) 6–0, led by a brace from Pratham Salunkhe and goals from Yatharth Kamble, Akshay Datta, Ishu Raj, and Rohan Chapebear. St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle) also impressed, earning a solid 3–0 victory over St. John Bosco through goals from Rahul Chaupal, Mohammed Asad, and Alkesh Karojia. The day concluded with Matunga Premier School (Matunga) clinching a hard-fought 1–0 win against Little Angel ‘B’ (Sion), courtesy of a decisive strike from Uday Kudar.

Results

U-14 Girls 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 1 (M. Crasto) bt Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 0

Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) 0 drew with Ascend Int. (BKC) 0

Green Acres (Chembur) 1 (Z. Silveira) bt St. Augustine (Nerul) 0

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

AVM (Bandra) 2 (V. Thakur, A. Tausalkar) bt Lakshadham (Goregaon) 0

Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) 2 (Z. Khath 2) bt St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 0

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 2 (D. Khimani, A. Mishra) bt St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 1 (Z. Motiwala)

U-16 Boys 4th Division (Venue: Goans Ground)

Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) 7 (M. Jain 3, R. Chaudhari 2, O. Yande, R. Kandari) bt Our Lady of Dolours (Dadar) 0

St. Pius X H.S. (Mulund) 4 (V. Chothoni) bt Seven Eleven Scholastic (Mira Road) 0

Holy Cross (Mira Road) 7 (C. Frarer 2, E. Fernandes 2, L. Pehna, J. Pereira, A. Kotian) bt Gyan Kendra (Andheri) 0

Universal (Thane) 6 (P. Salunkhe 2, Y. Kamble, A. Datta, I. Raj, R. Chapebear) bt Greenlawns (Worli) 0

St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle) 3 (R. Chaupal, M. Asad, A. Karojia) bt St. John Bosco 0

Matunga Premier (Matunga) 1 (U. Kudar) bt Little Angel ‘B’ (Sion) 0