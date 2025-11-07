MSSA Package: Kunal Sharma Bags Eight Wickets In Thrilling Harris Shield Win For Ryan International, Goregaon

Kunal Sharma of Ryan International School, Goregaon bagged eight wickets in the Harris Shield U-16 Cricket Tournament. |

Kunal Sharma bowled a lethal spell, taking eight wickets to lead Ryan International School, Goregaon to thrilling 13 runs victory over Shri Swadhyay Bhavan Matunga in the 129th Harris Shield U-16 MSSA inter-school cricket tournament at Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur on Friday.

Batting first, Ryan International scored 237 runs. Shaurya Reddy played a brilliant innings of 72 runs for the team. For Matunga, Shreehan Jain took five wickets and Sharad Yadav took four.

Chasing the target, Shri Swadhyay Bhavan was all out for 224 runs. The hero of Ryan's victory was Kunal Sharma, who sent the opposition batsmen back to the pavilion by taking 8 wickets for 89 runs in 16.1 overs and was also awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance.

At DPC Ground, Hill Spring International School defeated St. Xaviers Boys Academy by 103 runs. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Hill Spring International notched up 219 all out in 35.1 overs. Krish Merchant made 70 while Veer Kanabar contributed with 30. Shivam Bhulawala… grabbed a four-wicket haul, (4-52) in his 10 overs spell.

In reply, St. Xaviers Boys Academy were bundled out for 116 in 29.5 overs. Yashas Tandel made 37 in 29 balls. After getting off to a good start he was caught by Krish. Unfortunately, none of the other batters could get their team across the line. Right arm off spinner Vansh Dhawangale bowled extremely well and picked a fifer in the process, (5-30) in eight overs.

Nandachaya Vidya Niketan thrashed Lok Param Public School Thane by 190 runs at Jolly Gymkhana. Batting first, Nandachaya Vidya Niketan team got off to a flyer with their top four batters all scoring half tons. Prateek Gaikwad made 65, Vedant contributed 57 before being run out while left-handed batter Rugved Lad scored 84 and Man of the Match Chinmay Dukhande, right-handed batter contributed with a great 87 runs. Chinmay pierced the gaps nicely and ensured he kept pilling on runs for his side with a great effort. The Nandchaya outfit finished off with 363-8 in 43 overs… which included penalty runs of 16. Aryan K. was the pick of the bowlers taking (3-52) in 10 overs. In reply, the Lokparam team managed 173 all out in 39 overs.

St. Rocks High School Borivali edged Mxville World School by 41 runs at Young Maharashtra Shivaji Park. St. Rocks High School won the toss and elected to bat first, they scored 241-7 in 45 overs. Openers Ritvik Gharat and Utkarsh Singh rattled the opposition bowlers as they both scored half centuries, 63 and 52 respectively. Aarav Advirkar picked (3-47) in 10 overs. In reply, Mxville scored 200 all out in 41.5 overs. Elmer Rodrigues top scored with 56. Jash Nayak grabbed a fifer, (5-47) in 12 overs including a maiden over.

The Green Acres Academy won by 45 runs against Thakur Public School at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Batting first, Green Acres notched up 272-9 in their allotted 45 overs. Right-handed batter Ayaansh Chitkare smashed a brilliant 154 in 113 balls, taking on the responsibility to ensure his team scores as many runs as possible. Off spinner Neel Kothari took (6-78) in 17 overs. Coming out to chase down the total, Thakur Public School made 206 in 38.2 overs. Vihaan Patel made 45 runs.

Brief Scores:

Swami Vivekanand International School: 193 all out Purav Zhaveri 41, Bhuvan Patel 30, Atharva Parab (SLA)5/41 beat Don Bosco High School Matunga: 187 all out Aryan Ghadge 57, Tribhuraj Dwivedi 49, Purav Zhaveri 6/80, Parth Modi 4/78 by 6 runs.

Ryan International School: 237 all out Shourya Reddy 72, Aditya Sangle 33, Shrihan Jain 5/48, Sharad Yadav 4/52 beat Shri Swadhyay Bhavan Matunga: 224 all out Sharad Yadav 31, Arya Hariya 35*, Kunal Sharma 8/89) by 13 runs.

Shardashram Vidya Mandir English :97 all out Swaraj Shewale 37, Abhinav Thakur (OB) 8/27 lost to Tarapur Vidya Mandir 98/2 by 8 wkts.

Hillspring International School: 219 all out Krish Marchane 70, Veer Kanabar 30, Shivam Bhulawala (OB) 4/52 beat St. Xavier’s Boys Academy: 116 all out Yashas Tandel 37, Vansh Dhawangle(RAM) 5/30 by 103 runs.

RN Podar School Santacruz: 73 all out Saish Jadhav 4/22, Prasanna More 3/14 lost to Our Lady of Remedy, Kandivali: 74/4 Vasu Gupta 4/19 by 6 wkts.

Nandachava Vidya Niketan: 363/8 Chinmay Dukhande 87, Rugved Lad 84, Prateek Gaikwad 65, Vedant D.57 beat Lokpuram Public School Thane: 173 all out Harsh Sonar 43 by 290 runs.

AVG School Thane: 149 all out Ansh N 31, Tanmay Malusare 30, Motish Nikam 3/26 lost to Sitaram Prakash School: 150/5 Pugazh Sudhanraj 42 by 5 wkts

St. Rocks High School: 241/7 Ritvik Gharat 63, Utkarsh Singh 52, Vatsal Gawade 50, Pramey Gowardipe 45*, Arav Advirkar 3/47 beat Maxville World School: 200 all out Elmer Rodriques 56, Heet Akola 33, Jash Nayak 5/47 by 41 runs.

The Green Acres Academy: 272/9 in 45 overs Ayaansh Chitkara 154, Neel Kothari (OB) 6/78 beat Thakor Public School: 206 all out Vihaan Patel 45, Sabad Sharma 3/52, Harshit Shinde 3/28 by 66 runs.

NSM School: 44 all out Saarth Badiyani (OB) 5/9, Ansh Kewalramani 3/21 lost to Nanji Shamj Shah School: 45/2 by 8 wkts.

AM Naik :63 all out Jayant Warghule 3/9 lost to SVIS (SSC): 64/5 by 6 wkts

Sheth Vidyamandir Vasai: 49 all out Yash Kharade (SLA) 5/15, Ishant Jha 5/20 lost to KC Gandhi Kalyan: 50/1 by 9 wkts.

SM Shetty Powai: 117 all out Shivank Mishra 49*, Kavya Shah 5/33 lost to Podar International School Santacruz: 118/3Agastya Kashikar 50*, Kavya Shah 47 by 7 wkts.

Gundecha: 75 all out Divyansh Singh (SLA) 5/13 lost to Sanjeevani World Dahisar :76/1 by 9 wkts.

St. Gregorius and Holy Cross shine in U-14 Div IV Boys Football

Mainadevi Bajaj International School (Malad) scored a confident 3–0 victory over New Activity School (Peddar Road) in the U-12 Boys Division IV clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at MSSA Ground on Friday. Mainadevi Bajaj were led by a brace from Divyaan Borthakur and a goal from Agastya Rane.

JBCN International ‘A’ (Chembur) followed with a solid 2–0 win against St. Aloysius High School (Gorai), courtesy of strikes from Siddhartha Ramnarayan and Abeer Batra.

Holy Cross (Mira Road) produced one of the standout performances, overpowering Ryan Global (Andheri) 5–0, with Ethan Nadar and Ashar Shaikh both scoring twice and Aaron Anthony adding another.

St. Gregorius (Chembur) went a step further, dismantling R.N. Shah (Juhu) 7–0 as Shivin Rajpal netted four, Dev Chopra bagged a brace, and Nivaan Bangera completed the rout.

In tighter contests, CNS (Kandivali) edged Fatima (Vidya Vihar) 1–0 through Purab Dash’s decisive strike, while Oxford Public (Kandivali) cruised to a 4–0 win over Rustomjee International SSC (Dahisar) with Advaith Dushing scoring twice alongside goals from Aditya Vishwakarma and Jairaj Gaikwad.

The final match saw Kanakia International School (Chembur) defeat IES Orion School (Dadar) 3–1, with goals from Samar Obhan, Jiyaan Pendenekar, and Ranbeer Agarwal, while Atharva Nayak netted a consolation for IES Orion.