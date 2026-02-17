Subharti University Wins Strikers Cup 2026; Tournament Showcases Rising Standard Of College Football

The Strikers Cup 2026 concluded successfully at the Delhi Police Grounds, bringing together 24 colleges and over 600 student-athletes in one of the most competitive inter-college football tournaments in the region. |

New Delhi: The Strikers Cup 2026 concluded successfully at the Delhi Police Grounds, bringing together 24 colleges and over 600 student-athletes in one of the most competitive inter-college football tournaments in the region.

Organised to promote structured and high-performance collegiate football, the tournament provided a professional platform for university athletes to compete at an elite level. Teams battled over multiple matchdays for a total prize pool of ₹1.5 lakh, adding further competitive intensity to an already high-standard tournament. The quality of play reflected the growing strength and seriousness of university football in India.

In a thrilling final, Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut emerged as champions and lifted the Strikers Cup trophy on Thursday following a consistent and commanding campaign. The runners-up, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), delivered a commendable performance and demonstrated exceptional competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

The event was streamed live on FanCode, enabling supporters across the country to follow the action. The tournament also witnessed engagement from multiple participating brands, reflecting growing institutional and corporate interest in the development of collegiate sport.

Speaking on the occasion, Niroy Chadha, Founder of Athletic Fever, said:

“Strikers Cup is focused on strengthening the foundation of college football in India. The scale of participation and the quality of competition this year demonstrate the depth of talent present at the university level. Our goal is to continue building structured, transparent platforms that give young athletes the exposure and competitive environment they deserve.”

The closing ceremony marked the culmination of weeks of preparation and high-intensity competition, recognising the collective efforts of participating institutions, match officials, volunteers, and organisers. With record participation, national live streaming, and a professionally managed format, Strikers Cup 2026 reinforces the growing momentum of inter-college football in the country.

