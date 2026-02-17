La Liga: FC Barcelona Stumble 2-1 Against Girona FC In Catalan Derby As Title Race Tightens

Image: Girona/Instagram

The La Liga title race took another dramatic turn as FC Barcelona slipped to a 2–1 defeat against regional rivals Girona FC in a fiercely contested Catalan derby at the Estadi Montilivi. The result not only dented Barcelona’s momentum but also tightened the race at the top of La Liga, intensifying pressure as the season approaches its decisive stretch.

Barcelona appeared to seize control after the break when young defender Pau Cubarsi rose highest to power home a header, giving the visitors a deserved lead. The goal came after sustained pressure from the defending champions, who had dominated possession for large spells. However, the turning point came when teenage star Lamine Yamal saw his penalty strike the post, denying Barcelona the cushion of a second goal that could have effectively sealed the contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Video Shows Bernabeu Crowd Whistle Real Madrid Stars In First La Liga Match Since Xabi Alonso...

Girona capitalised on that reprieve with renewed belief. French midfielder Thomas Lemar brought the hosts level with a composed finish, shifting the momentum firmly in their favour. As Barcelona struggled to regain their earlier rhythm, Girona continued to press and found a dramatic winner late in the match through Fran Beltran, whose low drive sparked jubilant celebrations among the home supporters.

The defeat leaves Barcelona trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid, who strengthened their position at the summit following their victory over Real Sociedad. With only a handful of fixtures remaining, the margin for error has narrowed considerably, and every dropped point could prove decisive in determining the champion.

For Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, the loss represents a significant setback in what has already been a challenging period, compounded by their recent Copa del Rey disappointment against Atletico Madrid. While there is still time to recover, this derby defeat underlined the fine margins at the top of Spanish football and served as a reminder that the title race remains wide open.