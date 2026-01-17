Video Shows Bernabeu Crowd Whistle Real Madrid Stars In First La Liga Match Since Xabi Alonso Sacking, Copa Del Rey Exit

Real Madrid's return to the Santiago Bernabeu was greeted with angry supporters on Saturday. The La Liga match against Levante was the club's first at their home ground since the sacking of manager Xabi Alonso. Madrid have since crashed out of the Copa Del Rey in the first round, with fans making their displeasure clear.

In a viral video, fans can be seen incessantly whistling as the players were in action. The likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde getting the loudest jeers. Fans waved white handkerchiefs as a mark of protest at the club's recent performances.

Real Madrid lost the Super Copa Final against Barcelona last weekend. That loss led to the sacking of manager Xabi Alonso. Alonso, as a former Real Madrid player and renowned tactician was a crowd favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alonso was replaced by close friend and former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa. Arbeloa was promoted from his role with the B team and did not have the best of starts. Los Blancos were shamefully knocked out off the Copa Del Rey in the first round to second division Albacete.