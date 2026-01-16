La Liga 2026: Real Madrid Announce Squad For Levante Clash, Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin Missing Due To Injury

Real Madrid Announce Squad For Levante Clash, Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin Missing Due To Injury | X

Real Madrid, January 16: Real Madrid officially released their squad list for their La Liga 2026 match against Levante on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. This game will also mark Alvaro Arbeloa's first league match in charge, adding extra attention and excitement.

The team has received a major boost with the return of several key players, including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Carreras, who were rested during the midweek Copa del Rey tie against Albacete.

However, while Real Madrid welcome back some important stars, they are also dealing with a fresh setback as goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has not been included in the squad due to a muscle issue.

Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Fran Gonzalez, Sergio Mestre

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Asencio, Carreras, Fran García, Huijsen, David Jiménez

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Ceballos, Cestero, Palacios, Leiva

Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappe, Gonzalo, Mastantuono

Real Madrid confirmed that Courtois will return to the starting lineup, while young goalkeepers Fran Gonzalez and Sergio Mestre will serve as backups.

Lunin Sidelined With Calf Discomfort

According to reports, Lunin experienced discomfort in his calf following the Copa del Rey match against Albacete. Medical tests suggested that the injury could keep the Ukrainian goalkeeper out for about a week. The club's immediate plan is to help him recover in time for the crucial UEFA Champions League clash against AS Monaco next week.

So far this season, Lunin has made just three appearances across all competitions - one in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey. He has conceded eight goals and has not managed a clean sheet. With Real Madrid knocked out of the Copa del Rey, it remains uncertain whether the 26-year-old will play again this season unless injuries or rotation open the door.

For now, all eyes are on Arbeloa's LaLiga debut and whether Real Madrid can secure three points at home against Levante while they wait on Lunin's recovery.