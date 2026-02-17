Macaron Queen & Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra Gives Fans Glimpse Of Her New French Cafe In Mumbai

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 17, 2026
Chef Pooja Dhingra launched Le15 Café in Colaba, which serves as an extended cafe style outlet of her patisserie Le15, founded in 2010.
The cafe is named as 'Pardon our French', located opposite Ling’s Pavilion and near Bademiyan restaurant.
The Indian pastry chef is widely recognized as the "Macaron Queen of India" for introducing authentic French pâtisserie to a mass audience through her brand.
On Thursday, February 12, Pooja announced the opening of this cafe which is powered by an all-women team.
Reportedly, coffee consultant Geetu Mohnani curated the beverage programme, chef Anandita Kamani handled the food, and Dhingra focused on desserts.
The standouts of the menu are its desserts, specially curated by the chef herself.
If you are a Mumbaikar or in Mumbai, and craving for a delightful cafe experience, mark Pardon our french in your wishlist now.