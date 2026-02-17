Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Offers A Glimpse Of The City’s Fun And Elegance

A Birthday, a Crush, and Bhabhiji

For some time now, I’ve harboured a quiet suspicion that my father nurses a crush on Bhabhiji of the wildly popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai. And so transpired the visit through narrow lanes to far flung suburbs to celebrate his birthday with his favourite Bhabhiji — and with the much-loved producer, Binaifer Kohli who put this lovely surprise together for him. And since then- I’ve had a special place in my heart for the show - even thought I cannot say I’ve watched it!

Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai, premiered in 2015 and had run for over a decade, becoming one of Indian television’s longest-running and most fond comedies, cutting across age groups and regions with it’s quirky Humor and crazy plots! The unique story of two neighbours infatuated with the others wife leads to fun and foolish situations which keep their avid viewers in splits!

So it felt only fitting that last evening was spent with Binaifer and her co-producer husband Sanjay Kohli at a grand preview of the movie Inspire’s by the same show, entitled Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai! Fun On The Run at PVR Palladium. Reclining seats, unending freshly cooked gourmet fare, and a room full of friends from across Bombay made it a celebratory, effortless evening. Watching a comedy together remains one of those relaxed companionable pleasures that no party can replicate.

The film mirrors the sitcom’s raucous humour and familiar comic situations, but benefits from having a defined arc, a clear premise, and — importantly — an ending. It is unpretentious, silly in the best sense, and exactly the kind of light-hearted escape one needs from stress and perpetual overthinking. I recommend it against all stress!

Chambers: Power, Memory, and Reinvention

The Taj Mahal Palace’s members only business lounge Chambers has long been an institution synonymous with corporate gravitas and quiet power. As a teenager, I would often contrive reasons to accompany my father there, sneaking glances into its imposing meeting rooms that have hosted generations of India’s business leaders. And the sporting staff would overlook my presence indulgently! Behind closed doors, many consequential decisions were made that went into making India’s corporate world as we know it today!

My recent dinner party there to celebrate long term friendships and the new year was one of those evenings that unfold effortlessly. After my private tasting to finalise the menu, I hosted forty closest friends who arrived promptly at eight for cocktails in the lounge, followed by a sit-down dinner. The seven-course meal was thoughtfully paced and enjoyed at the private dining and all new Albero restaurant within the Chambers!

What lingered, however, was not just the food, but the sense of being briefly insulated from Mumbai’s relentless tempo. Chambers has always offered that ivory-tower calm; with its renewed elegance, it does so even more convincingly now.

Established in 1975, The Chambers is India’s oldest exclusive business club, which my father shared was conceived as a private sanctuary for leaders of industry to meet, deliberate, and dine away from public view. And now that sense of plush quietude is more enhanced , with its swanky new look. I find Taj’s win as the worlds strongest brand has only pushed it to perform harder- inspiring and motivating the group- and Puneet Chatwals leadership is in no small measure responsible! He seems to have that magic touch which makes it all work like a well oiled race car. Seeing this group closely since childhood, I’ve only seen it grow bigger and better always.

What I hadn’t expected is that the reimagined Chambers retains its plush old world charm! Most revamps seem to loose that when there is major re modeling involved! I had been half afraid with their big changes, that it would loose the palace feel! My favorite part is the sweeping views of the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea. While the design has evolved, its essence remains intact: dignified, discreet, and reassuringly removed from the city’s frenzy.

I’ve always enjoyed Chambers for its atmosphere — that rare combination of comfort and purpose — and dinner with friends on this evening had that same feel. The interiors just made the evening more intimate even through there was some 40 of us , the experience more fluid, yet the old-world formality that defines Chambers came through all the time- seems like it’s been respectfully preserved.