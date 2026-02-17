Easter 2026 Date: Why Are Easter Eggs Linked to Jesus’ Resurrection?

Easter 2026 Date | Pinterest

Easter is one of the most important and joyful festivals for Christians all around the world. The significant festival is celebrated on Sunday, April 5. It marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which means Jesus came back to life after his crucifixion. This day is all about hope, new beginnings, and celebrating life.

About Easter

Easter is also known as Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday. This festival is not just a religious celebration but a powerful symbol of renewal and hope. Whether you're decorating eggs, attending sunrise services, or gathering around the table with loved ones, Easter continues to be a moment of reflection and joy for millions around the world. It is celebrated on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion, marking the end of Lent.

The history behind Easter

The Easter story is central to Christianity, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, believed to have occurred around 30–33 AD in Jerusalem. According to the Christian tradition, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday and rose from the dead three days later, on what is now celebrated as Easter Sunday.

The celebration as we know it today was formalised much later. In 325 AD, the Council of Nicaea set guidelines for determining the date of Easter, landing it on the lunar calendar rather than the solar one. This decision established the "floating" nature of Easter that we still follow centuries later.

What does the Easter Egg symbolise?

When people think of Easter, one of the first things that comes to mind is the egg. You might have seen colorful eggs, chocolate eggs, or even egg hunts happening during this time. But have you ever wondered why the egg is such an important symbol of Easter?

The egg has been seen as a sign of new life for many years, even before Easter became a religious festival. In ancient times, people believed that the egg represented the start of new life and the coming of spring. When winter ends, the earth seems to “wake up” again, flowers bloom, trees grow new leaves, and animals come out. Just like a chick breaks out of its shell, life begins to bloom after the cold season.

Easter Eggs: Symbolism of Lord Jesus resurrection

For Christians, the egg is also deeply connected to the story of Jesus. The egg's hard shell is believed to stand for the sealed tomb where Jesus was placed after his death. When the egg is cracked open, it reminds people of Jesus’ resurrection and the breaking free from death, offering the promise of eternal life.

