IRE VS ZIM Called Off Due To Rain, Zimbabwe Qualify For Super 8, Australia KNOCKED OUT From ICC T20 WC26

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 following the washout of their match against Ireland. Sikandar Raza and Co have leapfrogged Australia to the qualification spot, who were knocked out in the group stage.

Zimbabwe had defeated Australia earlier to make a strong case for their qualification to the next round. With Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday, Raza and Co had their road cleared to progress further. Zimbabwe needed only a point to make it to the next round, and the washout against Ireland has earned them a spot in the Super 8.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zimbabwe began their campaign with a dominant win over Oman before clinching a massive victory over Australia. Mitchell Marsh and Co then shot their qualification chances in the foot with a defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday in Pallekele.

At the same ground, Zimbabwe's equation was clear: not lose both their remaining matches. Even a point would have been enough to make it to the Super 8. Australia can manage only a maximum of 4 points, while the washout has pushed Zimbabwe ahead to 5. Ireland, who were also in contention before the game, have been ruled out.

It is a massive moment for ZImbabwe cricket, who did not qualify for the T20 World Cup in 2024 after an embarrassing loss to Uganda. Not only have Zimbabwe ensured their progress in the next round, they have sealed an automatic place in the 2028 T20 World Cup. As was the chase in the last edition, any team qualifying for the Super 8 stages is guaranteed a place in the next tournament.

Zimbabwe will replace Australia in Super 8 Group A, where they will be placed alongside defending champions India, South Africa and West Indies.