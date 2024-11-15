Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul At Weigh-In As Tensions Escalate Before The Blockbuster Showdown; Video

Image: X

The stage is set for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout that is scheduled to happen on Saturday, November 16. After all the talks and training, the rivalry between the two has now reached a boiling point after Tyson slapped Paul at their final weigh-in. Paul attempted to provoke Tyson, getting in his face, only to be met with a no-nonsense slap from the 58-year-old. Both fighters' teams quickly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with Tyson brushing aside Paul's trash talk and stating that the 'Talk is over' before delivering the slap. Paul fired back, calling Tyson’s slap cute and vowed to knock him out in the ring. He said, "It’s personal now," but later made a post on social media stating, "Pinch me I got slapped by Mike Tyson." Tyson has promised fans a fierce return to the ring, stating "I'm bringing the devil himself [to the ring]," during the open workout session.

Details about the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

The bout, initially scheduled for July but postponed due to Tyson’s health issues, is now set to take place over eight two-minute rounds. The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The professional bout between the two is sanctioned by the Texas' Licensing and Regulations Department. Both fighters weighed in at just under the 230-pound mark. Paul tipped the scales at 227.2 pounds, while Tyson registered slightly heavier at 228.4 pounds.

Coming into the fight Tyson boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout. His last competitive fight was in June 2005, although he recently participated in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul on the other hand has fought a variety of opponents. His most recent fight was a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry in July 2024.