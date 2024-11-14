Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: When & Where To Live Stream The Boxing Match Live In India, UK & US

Pic Credit: Twitter

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are just two days away from facing each other in a high profile boxing match. This cross-generational bout is set to draw significant attention from boxing fans from around the world. The fight marks a return to the ring for Tyson who has not battle in the squared ring since 2005.

The professional bout between the two is sanctioned by the Texas' Licensing and Regulations Department. The bout was initially scheduled to take place on July 20, but had to be postponed due to Tyson's ulcer

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will also have some modifications to it. The bout will be an eight round affair with each round comprising of two minutes. The fighters will also wear heavier 14-ounce gloves, rather than the normal 10-ounce gloves. Ahead of the fight let's take a look at the live streaming details.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When and Where to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in India, US and UK

When and where will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight take place?

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday November 16.

Which channel will stream Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight ?

Fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be streamed on Netflix.

What time will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout start in India?

The buildup to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will begin from 6:30 AM IST.

What time will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be streamed in US?

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be shown at 1 AM PT.

What time will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be streamed in UK?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be live streamed in the UK at 12 AM UK time.