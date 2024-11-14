Mike Tyson's Aggression, Jake Paul's Chicken Headgear On Display During Open Workout Session; Video

Image: X

With just a couple of days left before the big fight, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul decided to have an open workout session for fans. While Tyson rolled back the years with an aggressive approach, Jake Paul took a jab at the boxing legend by wearing a rooster hat. Tyson and Paul will be facing each other inside the boxing ring on Saturday, November 16 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The high-profile bout is all set to be streamed live by Netflix.

This will be Tyson's first fight after 2005 while Paul will be looking to improve his 10-1 record. In the video doing rounds on social media, Tyson can be seen making his pad man back up into the ropes. The boxing legend was also seen throwing some different combinations of punches to the ones that were called by his sparring partner.

On the other hand, Jake Paul arrived at the workout session wearing a rooster hat, while showcasing his new physique ahead of the fight. Many fans saw it as a 27-year-old mock Tyson ahead of the bout.

Everything about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

The match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be a professional bout sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licencing and Regulations. It will consist of eight two-minute rounds, using 14-ounce gloves, which is heavier than the standard gloves used in most professional boxing matches.

Coming into the fight Tyson boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout. His last competitive fight was in June 2005, although he recently participated in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which ended in a draw.

Jake Paul on the other hand has fought a variety of opponents, including MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, as well as former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul's most recent fight was a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry in July 2024.