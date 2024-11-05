INSANE! ₹16.7 Crore VIP Package To Offer Ringside Seats And Unmatched Access For Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Historic Fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will collide at AT&T Stadium in Texas | Image: Mike Tyson/Jake Paul/ X

Any Boxing fan may think twice before stepping inside the ring with Mike Tyson, but for those ready to spend large, there is a chance to get closer to the action than ever before. Fans can obtain an MVP Owner's Experience for Tyson's fight against Jake Paul on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a whopping ₹16.7 crore.

Elevate, a consultancy firm, has announced a premium hospitality package that includes 10 tickets to the ringside apron seats, where fans will be less than 6 feet away from the action. This unique experience is the closest any fans has ever been permitted by Texas boxing officials for a professional fight, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close.

What does the package provide for the ticket buyer?

1) Private suite with premium leather chairs, positioned just feet away from the ring.

2) A prefight locker room visit with both Tyson and Paul.

3) The opportunity to be onstage during the weigh-in.

4) Autographed gloves from both boxers.

5) A personal concierge and security detail throughout the week.

6) Additionally, four seats in each of the first two rows of the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium.

This exclusive offering comes courtesy of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, in partnership with Elevate.

While these premium ringside seats come with a hefty price tag, regular tickets for the fight are available on SeatGeek starting from ₹3,113 ( $37) for general admission. Three ringside seats are listed for as much as ₹42 lakh each.

The MVP Owner's Experience is the ultimate way to witness this highly anticipated boxing showdown up close if you've got the budget to match!

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's boxing record

Tyson, the 58-year-old boxing legend boasts a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts and is considered one of the most feared heavyweights in boxing history. Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, has a 9-1 record.