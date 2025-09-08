 'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz's shot prompted a massive compliment from the commentator during the US Open 2025 Men's final against Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the Spainard playing a slice to the right of his opponent, leaving him no chance, the commentator said on air, "That's a Roger Federer slice."

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: X)

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz's shot prompted a massive compliment from the commentator during the US Open 2025 Men's final against Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the Spainard playing a slice to the right of his opponent, leaving him no chance, the commentator said on air, "That's a Roger Federer slice."

The moment occurred in the first set itself when Alcaraz was up by 3-2. With Sinner unleashing a powerful forehand, Alcaraz came up with one of his own sending all the way to the Italian star's right. Sinner left it, seemingly knowing he had no chance to get that. Alcaraz took the first set by 6-2.

Watch the below moment as the commentator draws comparison to a Tennis legend:

"We're two different players now" - Jannik Sinner

Ahead of the final, Sinner reflected on the US Open 2022 quarter-final against Alcaraz and believes that is where their rivalry began. The 24-year-old stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I feel our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match. We're two different players now, different confidence too, so let's see what's coming. We've played quite a lot this year so we know each other very well. In any case, it has been an amazing tournament, an amazing feeling to play in front of you [the crowd]. I'm looking forward to doing it again."

Sinner lost to the Spainard in the Roland Garros 2025 final but avenged it at Wimbledon. Hence, it will be massively interesting to see who takes the cake at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. At the time of writing this, Sinner was on the brink of winning the second set against Alcaraz after losing the opening one.

Notably, US President Donald Trump has come to watch the final.

