 Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG In UCL
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG In UCL

Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG In UCL

The 36-year-old was seen sharing a funny moment with Bukayo Saka as he tried to bring down Arsenal's second goalscorer after their win over PSG in the UCL 2024-25.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Mixed Martial Arts legend and former UFC champion Conor McGregor was seen pulling out some of his fighting moves on the football pitch on Wednesday night after the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

McGregor came to watch the match as a special guest along with his entourage and later met with some of the players from both teams after Arsenal's 2-0 win over PSG. The Irishman otherwise, is a supporter of Manchester United in European football.

The 36-year-old was seen sharing a funny moment with Bukayo Saka as he tried to bring down Arsenal's second goalscorer in crucial win.

A short clip of their dual was shared by McGregor on his Instagram profile on Thursday, capturing his entire experience of watching a Champions League match between two top teams at a jam-packed stadium, something which he was quite used to during his illustrious UFC career.

FPJ Shorts
BTEUP 2024 Result Declared; Check Full Details HERE
BTEUP 2024 Result Declared; Check Full Details HERE
Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!
Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles

Arsenal rode on goals from Kai Havertz and Saka at North London to clinch their first 3 points of the new Champions League format.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa stunned Bayern Munich at home while Real Madrid lost to Lille which brought an end to their 14-match unbeaten run in the league. Liverpool defeated Bologna 2-0 and 10-man Juventus managed to outclass RB Leipzig in Germany.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On...

'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Opens Cricket Academy In Maharashtra, Says 'Next Gill & Bumrah' Will Come From...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Opens Cricket Academy In Maharashtra, Says 'Next Gill & Bumrah' Will Come From...

Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG...

Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG...

'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes...

'I Will Always Be Available To Play For My Country': South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi Relinquishes...