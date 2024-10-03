Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG In UCL

Mixed Martial Arts legend and former UFC champion Conor McGregor was seen pulling out some of his fighting moves on the football pitch on Wednesday night after the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

McGregor came to watch the match as a special guest along with his entourage and later met with some of the players from both teams after Arsenal's 2-0 win over PSG. The Irishman otherwise, is a supporter of Manchester United in European football.

The 36-year-old was seen sharing a funny moment with Bukayo Saka as he tried to bring down Arsenal's second goalscorer in crucial win.

A short clip of their dual was shared by McGregor on his Instagram profile on Thursday, capturing his entire experience of watching a Champions League match between two top teams at a jam-packed stadium, something which he was quite used to during his illustrious UFC career.

Arsenal rode on goals from Kai Havertz and Saka at North London to clinch their first 3 points of the new Champions League format.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa stunned Bayern Munich at home while Real Madrid lost to Lille which brought an end to their 14-match unbeaten run in the league. Liverpool defeated Bologna 2-0 and 10-man Juventus managed to outclass RB Leipzig in Germany.