 US Open 2025: Who Is Morgan Riddle? All You Need to Know About Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Who Is Turning Heads With Bold Balcony Pose; Video
Morgan Riddle, who is a social media influencer and content producer, is well-known for her stylish looks and her efforts to increase tennis's accessibility and appeal to younger audiences, particularly on sites like Instagram and TikTok.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 08:23 AM IST
article-image

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, set social media on fire with a bold picture ahead of her boyfriend's US Open quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic.  Riddle, wearing a miniskirt, posed from a suite balcony with her "high heels" from the empty Arthur Ashe stadium.  She was seen holding a signature US Open Honey Deuce cocktail above her head in one of the poses.

Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Who is Morgan Riddle?

The 27-year-old, is a Minnesota native who attended Wagner College in New York City and had multiple internships. Her inventive videos, such as the "Wimbledon Threads" fashion segments and her viral "squat and slay" challenge, have garnered her a lot of attention.

Riddle and Fritz have been together since 2020, having first connected on a dating app. The striking poses further cemented her rising status as a style icon in the tennis world.

Fritz fighting to stay alive in US Open 2025

Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 journey is likeloy to end at the quarterfinal stage with the American already down by two sets. Djokovic won the first two sets 6-3,7-5. A the time of writing Fritz was leading the third set 2-1

Fritz, last year’s US Open runner-up is the only American man still in the draw. However he faces a daunting challenge against Djokovic to reach the final four. The Serbian holds a commanding 10-0 record in their previous encounters befor the current match making him the clear favorite.

