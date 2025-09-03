US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Dances To ‘Soda Pop' Song From 'KPop Demon Hunters' Movie To Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday; Video

Image: US Open 2025/X

Novak Djokovic performed ‘Soda Pop Dance’ from K-pop Demon Hunters on court after a quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz. Djokovic did concede a set after a minor altercation with the crowd, but he quickly regained control to seal a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory in three hours and 24 minutes.

The Serbian showed the dance moves to celebrate his daughter Tara’s birthday, who turned eight on Tuesday, September 2nd. During the post-match on-court interview, Djokovic said that his daughter will rate the dance move. Djokovic won the match, while his daughter celebrated her birthday at home.

He said, "It's my daughter's birthday so this is a big present for her. Actually the dance in the end, she's going to rate me tomorrow how was the dance because she told me how to dance. It's KPop Demon Hunters and 'Soda Pop' is the name of the song."

Djokovic added,"Obviously it's a big thing globally for teenagers and for kids, but I didn't know about it before my daughter told me a few months ago about it. So we're at home doing different choreographies and this is one of them, so hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning."

Djokovic faces Alcaraz in US Open 2025 semi-finals

After four set win over Taylor Fritz, DJokovic now faces Carlos Alcaraz in the final four as he looks to capture his 25th Grand Slam open title. This is Serbian's 53 Grand Slam semifinals, while he boasts 14-0 in US Open quarterfinals. He has now reached his 14th US Open semifinal the joint most with Wimbledon.

Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-3 in the head-to-head record, and he has never lost to Alcaraz on a hard court. Their most recent match came in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, where Djokovic came out on top in four sets.