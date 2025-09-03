US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Sends Flying Kisses Towards Crowd After Winning Second Set Against Taylor Fritz; Video

Image: US Open/X

Novak Djokovic punched his ticket to the semi-final of the US Open 2025 on Wednesday after beating local hope Taylor Fritz in four sets. The Serbian won the match 6-3,7-5,3-6,6-4. While the match witnessed many moments, the one that stood out was Djokovic sending flying kisses towards the stands after winning the second set.

Djokovic keeps hope of 25th Gram Slam alive

The latest win sees Djokovic improve his record against Fritz to 11-0 and also reached a record-extending 53rd Grand Slam semifinal. The American saved two match points serving at 4-5 in the fourth before double-faulting on the third match point and then walking to net to shake Djokovic’s hand. With Fritz’s loss, the American drought at majors now will officially stretch back 23 years to Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

On Friday, Djokovic will play in his fourth Slam semifinal of the season against Carlos Alcaraz, who hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament. He was a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 winner against No. 20 Jiri Lehecka earlier Tuesday.

Despite dealing with mounting physical challenges, Novak Djokovic continues his relentless march toward tennis history at the 2025 US Open. The Serbian star has had to fight through more than just his opponents — including a painful toe blister that plagued him during his opening-round win over 19-year-old American Learner Tien.

In the second round, Djokovic faced another early scare, dropping the first set to American youngster Zachary Svajda before rallying to extend his perfect record in the first two rounds of the US Open to an astonishing 36-0 a feat unmatched in the sport.

That comeback also marked his 75th career appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam, the most by any player in tennis history.

Djokovic didn’t stop there. A clinical straight-sets win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round propelled him into the quarterfinals, making him the oldest man to reach that stage at the US Open since Jimmy Connors did it at age 39 in 1991.

Throughout the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has received on-court treatment for lower back and neck discomfort, but his resilience has remained unshaken. Now, just two wins away from yet another major title, Djokovic is once again proving why he’s considered one of the greatest competitors the sport has ever seen.