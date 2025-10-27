Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura And Fabiano Caruana In Action

Image: ChessBase India/X

The stage is set for a high-stakes chess duel as the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 descends on the St. Louis Chess Club from 27–29 October. The event brings together elite players including D. Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana for a rapid-format spectacle featuring increasing rewards per round and a total prize fund of US $412,000.

Format & Stakes

The tournament follows a three-day, nine-round event with 18 total games played. On Day 1 each win earns 1 point and US$1,000, on Day 2 it’s 2 points and US$2,000, and on Day 3 a win brings 3 points and US$3,000. Added to this is a bonus pool of US$72,000 (the “Champion’s Jackpot”), created from draws accumulated each day and awarded to the overall winner.

Where & When to Watch

All action begins at 10:30 PM IST each day. There is no live television broadcast in India, but fans can tune in via the St. Louis Chess Club’s official YouTube channel for free streaming.

Why It Matters

The Clutch Chess series, founded by Maurice Ashley, blends top-level chess with a dynamic format designed to raise the excitement and competitiveness of the game. The involvement of Gukesh, one of India’s rising stars, alongside chess icon Carlsen makes this showdown particularly compelling for Indian fans eager to see how the next generation stacks up against established greats.

With prize money and points escalating each round, the pressure will mount from game to game, turning each move into more than just a strategic battle, it becomes a fight for stature, rewards and momentum. Fans of chess, especially in India, will be following closely to see whether Gukesh can make his mark or whether Carlsen will once again demonstrate why he remains at the pinnacle of the sport.