Pawar Public, Canossa HS And Bombay International Shine In Dream Sports-MSSA Football Action

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting day of competition across the U-12 Girls (2nd Division) and U-16 Boys (4th Division) categories, played at the MSSA Ground and the Wings Sports Centre respectively.

In the U-12 Girls 2nd Division fixtures at the MSSA Ground, Pawar Public School (Kandivali) began the day with a commanding 4–0 win over Green Acres Academy (Mulund), powered by a four-goal burst from Pehal Jain. J.B.C.N International (Chembur) continued their strong run, defeating Podar ORT International (Worli) 3–0 with Anaya netting twice and Kaira adding one.

S.V.K.M (Vile Parle) overpowered Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali) 5–0, with goals from Sakshara Desai, Melora D’Souza, Zayla D’Souza, Kaira Jain, and an own goal. Universal High School (Dahisar) and C.N.M (Vile Parle) played out a goalless draw.

In other matches, Ascend International (BKC) edged Apostolic Carmel High School (Bandra) 1–0 through Samaira Bhansali’s strike, while Smt. RSB AVM ‘B’ (Juhu) blanked Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 2–0 courtesy a brace from Ankita Singh. The highlight performance came from Canossa High School (Mahim), who defeated St. Anne’s High School (Fort) 6–0, led by a hat-trick from S. Vikashni Ganesh, a brace from Manyata Sunil Chavan, and a goal from Aaradhya Ranjit.

At the Wings Sports Centre, the U-16 Boys 4th Division matches saw St. John The Evangelist outplay St. Joseph (Juhu) 4–0, with Pranav Gangurde scoring twice alongside goals from Leander Castilino and Pranay J. St. Xavier’s (Andheri) and VPMS Orion (Vile Parle) drew 0–0, while Bombay International (Babulnath) were awarded a walkover as St. Arnold’s H.S (Andheri) failed to report.

J.B.C.N International (Chembur) edged St. Xavier’s (Borivali) 1–0 through Ishaan Ankleshwaria’s strike, and Podar Int. CBSE ‘B’ (Powai) secured a narrow 1–0 win over St. Gregorios H.S (Chembur) with Ranvir Sharma on target. The day concluded with Bombay International School registering a commanding 6–0 triumph over VPMS Orion, thanks to braces from Kai Sharma Saluja and Kabir Singh Poonia, along with goals from Ranvir Chora and Zineddeen Zaidi.