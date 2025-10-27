 Pawar Public, Canossa HS And Bombay International Shine In Dream Sports-MSSA Football Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPawar Public, Canossa HS And Bombay International Shine In Dream Sports-MSSA Football Action

Pawar Public, Canossa HS And Bombay International Shine In Dream Sports-MSSA Football Action

In the U-12 Girls 2nd Division fixtures at the MSSA Ground, Pawar Public School (Kandivali) began the day with a commanding 4–0 win over Green Acres Academy (Mulund), powered by a four-goal burst from Pehal Jain

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting day of competition across the U-12 Girls (2nd Division) and U-16 Boys (4th Division) categories, played at the MSSA Ground and the Wings Sports Centre respectively.

In the U-12 Girls 2nd Division fixtures at the MSSA Ground, Pawar Public School (Kandivali) began the day with a commanding 4–0 win over Green Acres Academy (Mulund), powered by a four-goal burst from Pehal Jain. J.B.C.N International (Chembur) continued their strong run, defeating Podar ORT International (Worli) 3–0 with Anaya netting twice and Kaira adding one.

S.V.K.M (Vile Parle) overpowered Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali) 5–0, with goals from Sakshara Desai, Melora D’Souza, Zayla D’Souza, Kaira Jain, and an own goal. Universal High School (Dahisar) and C.N.M (Vile Parle) played out a goalless draw.

Read Also
Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament
article-image

In other matches, Ascend International (BKC) edged Apostolic Carmel High School (Bandra) 1–0 through Samaira Bhansali’s strike, while Smt. RSB AVM ‘B’ (Juhu) blanked Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 2–0 courtesy a brace from Ankita Singh. The highlight performance came from Canossa High School (Mahim), who defeated St. Anne’s High School (Fort) 6–0, led by a hat-trick from S. Vikashni Ganesh, a brace from Manyata Sunil Chavan, and a goal from Aaradhya Ranjit.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

At the Wings Sports Centre, the U-16 Boys 4th Division matches saw St. John The Evangelist outplay St. Joseph (Juhu) 4–0, with Pranav Gangurde scoring twice alongside goals from Leander Castilino and Pranay J. St. Xavier’s (Andheri) and VPMS Orion (Vile Parle) drew 0–0, while Bombay International (Babulnath) were awarded a walkover as St. Arnold’s H.S (Andheri) failed to report.

Read Also
Infant Jesus, Canossa High School & P.G. Garodia Deliver Standout Performances In MSSA Inter-School...
article-image

J.B.C.N International (Chembur) edged St. Xavier’s (Borivali) 1–0 through Ishaan Ankleshwaria’s strike, and Podar Int. CBSE ‘B’ (Powai) secured a narrow 1–0 win over St. Gregorios H.S (Chembur) with Ranvir Sharma on target. The day concluded with Bombay International School registering a commanding 6–0 triumph over VPMS Orion, thanks to braces from Kai Sharma Saluja and Kabir Singh Poonia, along with goals from Ranvir Chora and Zineddeen Zaidi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Change! Shafali Verma Joins Team India Squad After Pratika Rawal Gets Ruled Out Of ICC Women's...

Big Change! Shafali Verma Joins Team India Squad After Pratika Rawal Gets Ruled Out Of ICC Women's...

Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch D Gukesh, Magnus...

Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch D Gukesh, Magnus...

MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum: First Week Sold Out… Thank You Mumbai, Says Mumbai Cricket...

MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum: First Week Sold Out… Thank You Mumbai, Says Mumbai Cricket...

Pawar Public, Canossa HS And Bombay International Shine In Dream Sports-MSSA Football Action

Pawar Public, Canossa HS And Bombay International Shine In Dream Sports-MSSA Football Action

Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records &...

Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records &...