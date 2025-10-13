Infant Jesus, Canossa High School & P.G. Garodia Deliver Standout Performances In MSSA Inter-school Football Tournament

Football | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2025: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-school Football Tournament saw an action-packed day across matches at Wings and MSSA Ground, with standout performances from Infant Jesus, Canossa High School, and P.G. Garodia among others.

At Wings, Activity School opened the day with a 2-0 win over BKM (Chowpatty), courtesy of goals from Rieshaan Parikh and Dhyan Jain. J.B.C.N International (Borivali) and Gopal Sharma International (Powai) played out a 1-1 draw with Nishant Sharma and Rishabh Khan on the scoresheet. Infant Jesus (Malad) delivered the most dominant win of the day, registering a 6-0 victory over JES English (Jogeshwari), led by a hat-trick from Shlok Shinde, a brace from Kalpesh Goswami, and a strike by Aayush Tiwari.

Billabong International (Mulund) secured a 2-0 win over D.G. Khetan 'B' (Malad) through Rowen Dennis and Savan Sahoo. Ramniwas Bajaj H.S. (Malad) also impressed with a 2-0 victory over Sanjeevani World (Dahisar), thanks to a brace from captain Mohit Mistry. The final fixture at Wings saw Ryan International ICSE (Goregaon) win by default as Swami Vivekanand International failed to report.

Meanwhile, in the U-12 Girls 2nd Division at MSSA Ground, Ryan International (Sanpada) advanced via a walkover against Witty International (Malad). St. Stanislaus International (Bandra) registered a 3-0 win over VPM’s International (Mulund) with goals from Sienna D'Souza, Cattleya D'Souza, and Ayden Phoenix. Ascend International (BKC) and St. Anne’s (Fort) played to a goalless draw. In one of the most dominant performances of the day, Canossa High School (Mahim) cruised past Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) 6-0, powered entirely by six goals from Manyata Chavan.

In U-12 Boys 3rd Division playoffs, Hill Spring International (Tardeo) defeated Kohinoor International (Vidya Vihar) 2-0, with goals from Burhanuddin Hajee and Arhaan Parolia. St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) edged Sharda Mandir (Grant Road) 1-0 thanks to Ibrahim Ansari. A penalty shootout followed a 0-0 draw between Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) and Jamnabai Narsee 'B' (Juhu), with Jamnabai winning 3-1 through spot kicks from Ayaan Mehta, Ishaan Venkat, and Pashan Maneckshaw, while Daksh Mandlik converted for Our Lady. P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) ended the day with a dominant 3-0 win over The Somaiya (Vidya Vihar), with goals from Mitansh Jain, Samyak Gala, and Atharv Bapana.

Brief Scores – October 13, 2025

U-16 Boys 4th Division

Activity School 2 (Rieshaan Parikh, Dhyan Jain) bt BKM (Chowpatty) 0

J.B.C.N Int. (Borivali) 1 (Nishant Sharma) drew with Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) 1 (Rishabh Khan)

Infant Jesus (Malad) 6 (Shlok Shinde 3, Kalpesh Goswami 2, Aayush Tiwari) bt JES English School (Jogeshwari) 0

Billabong Int. (Mulund) 2 (Rowen Dennis, Savan Sahoo) bt D.G. Khetan 'B' (Malad) 0

Ramniwas Bajaj H.S (Malad) 2 (Mohit Mistry 2) bt Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) 0

Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) won by walkover vs Swami Vivekanand Int.

U-12 Girls 2nd Division

Ryan Int. (Sanpada) won by walkover vs Witty Int. (Malad)

St. Stanislaus Int. (Bandra) 3 (Sienna D'Souza, Cattleya D'Souza, Ayden Phoenix) bt VPM's Int. (Mulund) 0

Ascend Int. (BKC) 0 drew with St. Anne's H.S (Fort) 0

Canossa H.S (Mahim) 6 (Manyata Chavan 6) bt Apostolic Carmel H.S (Bandra) 0

U-12 Boys 3rd Division – Playoffs

Hill Spring Int. (Tardeo) 2 (Burhanuddin Hajee, Arhaan Parolia) bt Kohinoor Int. (Vidya Vihar) 0

St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1 (Ibrahim Ansari) bt Sharda Mandir (Grant Road) 0

Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 0 drew with Jamnabai Narsee 'B' (Juhu) 0

Jamnabai won 3-1 on penalties

Jamnabai scorers: Ayaan Mehta, Ishaan Venkat, Pashan Maneckshaw

Our Lady scorer: Daksh Mandlik

P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) 3 (Mitansh Jain, Samyak Gala, Atharv Bapana) bt The Somaiya (Vidya Vihar) 0